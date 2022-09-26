Top-ranked Wake Forest men's soccer team on a roll after knocking off defending NCAA champs

Don’t look now but Coach Bobby Muuss’ top-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team is making noise yet again.

What’s been amazing during Muuss’ time as head coach in Winston-Salem is how consistent his teams have been. They are always in the top 25, are always ACC contenders, and are always a team to watch in the NCAA Tournament.

All of that is very much in play this season, especially after going to Riggs Field at Clemson on Saturday night and beating the defending NCAA champions rather handily 6-1.

The 9-0 Demon Deacons are ranked No. 1 and will have a few days of training sessions before getting back to Spry Stadium on Saturday with a 7 p.m. game against Duke (ACC Network Extra). It will be a chance for the Demon Deacons to win their fourth straight ACC game and move another step closer to a division title.

It doesn’t matter how teams have played the Demon Deacons this season, they have adjusted well and have continued to win.

“I thought we turned them over in some good areas,” Muuss said after Saturday’s win. “What can you say about the transitional moments for us, you know, to beat a transitional team with a couple of transitional goals is pretty special. But the guys were bought in. We were laser-focused even though training wasn't great (last) week. But you could tell they were listening and it came to fruition here with a great team performance.”

What makes this year’s team so much fun to watch is the pass-happy attack in which anybody is liable to score. On Saturday night six different players scored as Baba Niang and Hosei Kijima staked them to a 2-0 halftime lead. Then, Vlad Walent, Leo Guarino, Chase Oliver and Oscar Sears also scored in the second half.

Sophomore goalie Trace Alphin has been good as well this season and he had six saves Saturday night and has four shutouts. If not for a late foul in the penalty box where Alphin allowed a penalty kick he would have had another shutout on Saturday night.

Muuss, who is in his eighth season, has taken the Demon Deacons to at least the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament in all of his previous seven seasons. They’ve won two ACC championships and in 2016 played for the national championship but lost to Stanford on penalty kicks.

That overall consistency has meant Muuss and his assistant coaches (Steve Armas and Dane Brenner) always have a top 5 recruiting class.

Muuss has compiled a 124-26-12 record at Wake Forest, the best record of any program in the country over the last eight seasons. He also became the fastest NCAA Division I coach to reach 100 wins at the same school, accomplishing that in March of 2021.

The Demon Deacons have outscored opponents 28-6 and they have 40 assists on those 28 goals.

Roald Mitchell, a sophomore, has six goals to lead the Demon Deacons but 13 different players have at least one goal.