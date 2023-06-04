Top-ranked and top-seeded Wake Forest is one step closer to Omaha and the College World Series.

The Demon Deacons throttled George Mason 15-1 in front of more than 3,500 on Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark in the championship game of the Winston-Salem Regional on Sunday night.

The win, exactly six years to the date since the last time they made the Super Regional, puts them into the next round later this week. Couch Ballpark will host the best two-out-three series Super Regional most likely starting on Friday against Alabama or Boston College.

On Sunday night it was a familiar scene as the balanced Demon Deacons pounded three home runs, roughed up several George Mason pitchers as Josh Hartle set the tone as the starter. Reliever Sean Sullivan came in for Hartle making his first appearance in the regional and didn’t miss a beat.

Sullivan went 2 2/3 innings allowing just two hits and no runs with seven strikeouts. Will Andrews came in for a short stint and Reed Mascolo pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons (50-10) improved to 30-3 at Couch Ballpark this season. George Mason ended its season at 36-27.

On June 4, 2017 the Demon Deacons last made it to the Super Regional by beating West Virginia. They are trying to get to their third College World Series in school history and first since 1955 when they won the championship.

Hartle went 4 2/3 innings allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts. He ended up throwing 77 pitches with 46 of them for strikes.

Hartle, who is from King and is a Reagan graduate, was credited with the victory to improve to 7-1 at Couch Ballpark this season on Sundays. He improved to 10-2 overall this season.

The Demon Deacons, the visiting team for the game, got a double play in the top of the first inning when centerfielder Tommy Hawke caught a fly ball off of the bat of Connor Dykstra and from medium centerfield Hawke threw a bullet to third baseman Brock Wilken who tagged out South Trimble who tried to tag up on the fly out.

In the top of the second the Demon Deacons went to work with Pierce Bennett hitting a two-run homer and three pitches later Danny Corona hit a solo shot over the right field wall for a quick 3-0 lead.

The Demon Deacons added to their lead in the top of the third as they chased starting pitcher Logan Rumberg. A bases-clearing double by Justin Johnson pushed the lead to 6-0.

A little later in the inning Corona hit his second homer of the game and 10th of the season with an opposite field three-run homer over the left-field wall for a commanding 9-0 advantage after just two and half innings.

In the top of fourth the Demon Deacons scored again on a single from Pierce Bennett for his third RBI of the game to make it 10-0. Bennett had another hit later in the game and had five RBI’s.

In the top of the fifth Nick Kurtz got a two-strike, two out double that scored Hawke for an 11-0. Even though the Demon Deacons enjoyed a large lead it was Hawke who hustled to first base on an infield slow roller with Hawke beating it out. He later got to third and scored on Kurtz’ double. Hawke, the lead-off hitter all season for the Demon Deacons and a Reagan graduate, didn’t much care that the Demon Deacons had the big lead. He wanted more.

Around the diamond

Through the first two games of the regional the Demon Deacons scored 33 runs, the second highest through two games in their long NCAA Tournament history. In 1999 the Demon Deacons scored 34 runs through two tournament games….

It wasn’t the best of days in regional play for the ACC. Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State were all eliminated in afternoon games in other regional action. There were eight ACC teams that started in the 64-team NCAA Tournament….

At least one ACC team has reached the College World Series in the last 16 years and multiple ACC teams have reached the eight-team CWS during 10 of the last 16 years. The ACC has placed 29 teams in the past 16 College World Series….

George Mason advanced to Sunday night’s game against Wake Forest thanks to an 11-10 win in 10 innings over Maryland in an elimination game that was played in the afternoon.