Top-ranked Wake Forest will play at Spry Stadium in ACC opener against N.C. State

Top-ranked Wake Forest will jump into ACC play on Saturday night with a key matchup with N.C. State at Spry Stadium.
Unfortunately the only spectators that will be allowed close to the stadium will be on the Polo Road sidewalk that sits near Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill.
Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons, who are 1-0 after beating Louisville 3-1 in their first game, would love to see a full Spry Stadium, but he’s thankful just to be able to compete. The game will be shown on the ACC Network at 7 p.m.
“In a perfect world we’d love to have 5,000 at Spry but we are far from that at this point,” Muuss said. “We are lucky to be playing and appreciative of our administration and our president (Dr. Nathan Hatch) did to allow us to play. We’re happy with the protocols put in place not only for the athletes but the other students as well.”
Muuss, who is in his sixth season as head coach, said he’s happy with the way the Deacons played in the win over Louisville that was a designated non-conference game. He would like to for more of an up-tempo pace but said that should come as the season continues.
“The intensity of our training has been really good,” Muuss said about practices since the win over Louisville.
Several players stood out for the Deacons, including defender Garrison Tubbs, a freshman defender from Brunswick, Ga. Tubbs started in place of the injured Michael DeShields at the key defensive spot on the backline. Tubbs also played a lot in their exhibition win over Pittsburgh, so Muuss wasn’t surprised with Tubbs’ showing against Louisville. DeShields suffered a back injury in the game against Pittsburgh.
“Garrison’s a good player and that’s no surprise to me,” Muuss said.
The only defensive mistake for the Deacons in the win over Louisville was on a free kick where the defense wasn’t matched up. It’s something Muuss said will improve with better communication.
“They got behind our defense because we weren’t matched up and we have to take ownership of that,” Muuss said. “We have to work on every aspect of our game if we want to beat State.”
On offense, sophomore Calvin Harris picked up where he left off last season with a goal and an assist. He was named the co-offensive player of the week in the ACC. Machop Chol also looked in mid-season form already as he scored in the Louisville game, which was not considered an ACC game thanks to the revamped fall schedule.
“N.C. State is a very, very good team and they lost a tough one at Duke but they were down a couple of guys and those guys will be back against us,” Muuss said.
Muuss, who picked up his 90th career win as head coach of the Deacons, has one of the most consistent programs in the country. The 90 wins over the last six seasons are the most of any program.
Part of that success is the depth that he creates. Kyle Holcomb, who is the top returning scorer from last year’s team that reached the College Cup, came off the bench in the Louisville game.
“We’ve got young depth,” Muuss said. “We don’t have a lot of experience in matches so that’s what we are striving for this fall.”
Spry Stadium offers one of the best college settings for soccer, but it’s not the same when fans aren’t allowed in.
“We haven’t talked about it,” Muuss said about playing in an empty stadium. “I think there’s a lot more people talking about the no crowds more than us. We just watched Liverpool play Arsenal in the biggest game of the year and there were no crowds, and they had an opportunity to play.
“We have an opportunity to play and get better - that’s what we are focusing on.”
