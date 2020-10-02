Top-ranked Wake Forest will play at Spry Stadium in ACC opener against N.C. State

Top-ranked Wake Forest will jump into ACC play on Saturday night with a key matchup with N.C. State at Spry Stadium.

Unfortunately the only spectators that will be allowed close to the stadium will be on the Polo Road sidewalk that sits near Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill.

Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons, who are 1-0 after beating Louisville 3-1 in their first game, would love to see a full Spry Stadium, but he’s thankful just to be able to compete. The game will be shown on the ACC Network at 7 p.m.

“In a perfect world we’d love to have 5,000 at Spry but we are far from that at this point,” Muuss said. “We are lucky to be playing and appreciative of our administration and our president (Dr. Nathan Hatch) did to allow us to play. We’re happy with the protocols put in place not only for the athletes but the other students as well.”

Muuss, who is in his sixth season as head coach, said he’s happy with the way the Deacons played in the win over Louisville that was a designated non-conference game. He would like to for more of an up-tempo pace but said that should come as the season continues.

“The intensity of our training has been really good,” Muuss said about practices since the win over Louisville.