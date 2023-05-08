The top-ranked Wake Forest women’s golf team has some work to do if it wants to make the NCAA championship field.

The Demon Deacons need to be among the top five teams after 54 holes to advance, but after one round at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in the Raleigh Regional they are tied for seventh place.

N.C. State, playing on its home course but ranked No. 49 in one poll, led the way at 6 under after one round on Monday. Florida State (5 under) is second followed by Arizona State (4 under).

The Demon Deacons shot 4 over 292 and are 10 shots behind the Wolfpack.

The second round is Tuesday and the final round is Wednesday.

Lauren Olivares of N.C. State and Lottie Woad of Florida State are tied for the individual lead after shooting 5 under 67’s.

The Demon Deacons had all five of their starters make All-ACC but none of them broke par Monday in windy conditions. Lauren Walsh and Emilia Migliaccio each shot even-par 72 with Rachel Kuehn and Mimi Rhodes shooting 74’s. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra shot 75 for the Demon Deacons.

Coach Kim Lewellen and her team had an outstanding regular-season winning a school-record five tournaments and Kuehn was the player of the year in the ACC for the second straight season.

To go for a national championship, however, they need to finish in the top five to advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona scheduled for May 19-24.

Morgan Ketchum, a freshman at Virginia Tech and a Reagan graduate from Winston-Salem, shot 1 under 71 and is tied for 9th.

Also, Mallory Fobes of UNC Wilmington shot 1 under and is tied with Ketchum. Fobes is also playing as an individual and lives in East Bend. Ketchum and Fobes’ belong to Maple Chase Golf & Country Club in Winston-Salem.

Fobes and Ketchum need to finish in the top six of the non-advancing school's golfers to advance to the NCAA Championships.