Top-ranked Wake Forest's men's soccer team opens season with 3-1 win over Louisville

Top-ranked Wake Forest opened its season with a 3-1 win on the road against Louisville on Friday night.

It was considered a nonconference game because this fall the ACC has divided the teams into South and North regions.

Both teams made sure to bring to light the racial injustice that’s been an ongoing throughout the country.

On the back of Wake Forest’s uniforms, the name of Breonna Taylor appeared, and each player wore a BLM (Black Lives Matter) patch on their sleeve.

Before the game, both teams and the officials met at midfield and took a knee right before kickoff.

In the first half, the Deacons scored five minutes in when Machop Chol scored off a pass from Calvin Harris.

Harris made the score 2-0 in the 35th minute when he dribbled through the heart of the Cardinals’ defense and drilled a short shot past goalie Jake Gelnovatch.

The Cardinals cut the margin to 2-1 on a free kick when Lou Fonseca headed in a pass from Haji Abdikadir early in the second half.