Top target: Wake Forest's Jaquarii Roberson having his breakout season at wide receiver

“I just kept going hard in practice and working on my craft and working on my routes,” Roberson said. “I’m just doing the same things over and over and that will make me a better receiver.”

Because he played at 2-A high school Roberson also played defensive back. He said that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s made him a better receiver but he said he can sometimes see cornerbacks' tendencies.

What he did learn from one of his high school coaches was how to make a cut on a route a lot sharper.

“It’s about coming out of the brakes and doing the little things,” he said about what it takes to run the many routes in the offense.

While the offense revolves around the running game, the slot receiver is a big part of the passing game.

“For the past two or three years we’ve had excellent slots,” Hartman said. “Everyone was kind of thinking we would have a slide or slip, and we knew with Jaquarii and (Taylor) Morin that they were good players and they are making plays. It’s cool because (Roberson) is from North Carolina and we worked hard during quarantine together.”

That cohesiveness with each other only bodes well for the Deacons over their next five games.

“I’m really confident and I feel like it’s been that way since Game 1 or Game 2,” Roberson said. “And our offense keeps getting better and we keep competing and we keep making plays. We still have a peak and a level we want to reach.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.