Top target: Wake Forest's Jaquarii Roberson having his breakout season at wide receiver

Call it a reward for all of his hard work, but wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson of Wake Forest deserved the long touchdown catch he had in Saturday’s 38-14 win over Syracuse.
Roberson, a slot receiver in the Deacons’ offense, found himself wide open around midfield and quarterback Sam Hartman found him. Roberson saw that Hartman’s throw was a little short so he came back to it, caught it, and then alluded one would-be tackler on his way to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown catch and run. It was the longest play from scrimmage for the Deacons this season.
It was a big play, but Roberson’s value is about precise route running and making catches across the middle. He’s done all of that and more this season turning into Hartman’s top target.
“It feels really good,” Roberson said about his role this season. “I want the ball a lot as all receivers do. It’s a good feeling and I want to be the main guy that Sam wants to get the ball to.”
Roberson, a 22-year-old redshirt junior, is a big reason why the Deacons are on a four-game win streak heading into a weekend off. They will resume ACC play on Nov. 14 at North Carolina.
In late October Roberson graded out as the highest slot receiver in the country by Pro Football Focus (www.pff.com), a website devoted to ranking players in college and the pros. His ranking came after an outstanding game against Virginia Tech, but on Saturday against Syracuse he had another great game as the Deacons dominated.
He had seven catches for a career-high 130 yards, and what makes Roberson so good is how he and Hartman have been in unison all season. Last season he wore jersey No. 82 but for this season switched to No. 5.
Because Roberson’s route running is so precise Hartman knows where Roberson is going to be. In six games Roberson has 33 catches for 490 yards, averaging 14.8 yards a catch.
“He’s one of those quiet guy that kind of just does his thing and he’s stepped up for this team and we wouldn’t be here without him,” Hartman said about the offense that is averaging 38.6 points per game, which is second in the ACC behind only top-ranked Clemson.
Roberson, who has family in the Boston area, graduated from Hertford County High School in Murfreesboro. Before this season he didn’t get a lot of playing time making six catches last season and in 2018 making just seven catches.
He’s gotten his shot at producing and hasn’t backed down. One bonus he had in the summer was getting the chance to work with Hartman on their own.
“During the off-season and in quarantine when I got back from Boston we connected down in Lake Norman and got together a few times,” Roberson said about working out together with Hartman.
Roberson said he learned a lot from former teammates Kendall Hinton and Greg Dortch about route running. Both were exceptional at it, but Roberson also said he’s worked hard on it.
“I just kept going hard in practice and working on my craft and working on my routes,” Roberson said. “I’m just doing the same things over and over and that will make me a better receiver.”
Because he played at 2-A high school Roberson also played defensive back. He said that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s made him a better receiver but he said he can sometimes see cornerbacks' tendencies.
What he did learn from one of his high school coaches was how to make a cut on a route a lot sharper.
“It’s about coming out of the brakes and doing the little things,” he said about what it takes to run the many routes in the offense.
While the offense revolves around the running game, the slot receiver is a big part of the passing game.
“For the past two or three years we’ve had excellent slots,” Hartman said. “Everyone was kind of thinking we would have a slide or slip, and we knew with Jaquarii and (Taylor) Morin that they were good players and they are making plays. It’s cool because (Roberson) is from North Carolina and we worked hard during quarantine together.”
That cohesiveness with each other only bodes well for the Deacons over their next five games.
“I’m really confident and I feel like it’s been that way since Game 1 or Game 2,” Roberson said. “And our offense keeps getting better and we keep competing and we keep making plays. We still have a peak and a level we want to reach.”
