Triad coaches will help ESPN with coverage of national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State
Coaches Dave Clawson of Wake Forest and Sam Washington of N.C. A&T will be a part of ESPN’s coverage of the national championship football game on Jan. 11.

Coach Dave Clawson will analyze the national championship game on ESPNews.

The two head coaches of the Division I programs in the Triad will work as part of ESPNews coverage titled “Film Room.”

The game between Alabama and Ohio State will air on several ESPN platforms starting at 8 p.m.

Sam Washington, the head coach of N.C. A&T, will be a part of ESPN's broadcast of the national championship game on Jan. 11.

Also involved in the “Film Room” will be coaches Gene Chizik and Hugh Freeze of Liberty. Chizik, a former head coach at Auburn, was the defensive coordinator at North Carolina in 2015 and ’16.

