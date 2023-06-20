Wake Forest is continuing to raise the bar for revenue in the ever-expanding landscape of athletics.

On Tuesday morning the school announced its broadening its partnership with Truist by becoming the presenting partner of women’s athletics.

The football stadium, which has been named BB&T Field or Truist Field since September of 2007, will have a different corporate sponsor’s name starting next season. An announcement of the new name of the former Groves Stadium will be announced later this week. This allows Wake Forest athletics to generate more revenue for the next naming rights of the stadium.

The partnership broadens Truist’s commitment across Wake Forest athletics while continuing to support community initiatives. The renewal is the largest non-naming rights sponsorship agreement in the history of Wake Forest athletics.

The focus on women's athletics comes on the heels of Wake Forest's women's golf team winning its first national championship in late May.

Susan R. Wente, the president of Wake Forest, said in a statement she’s grateful for the Truist’s longtime support of athletics.

“Truist is one of America’s leading financial institutions, and Wake Forest is one of America’s leading higher education institutions — and in our own ways, we are each committed to success and future growth for those we serve,” Wente said. “I am excited about our continued partnership and a bright future of collaboration.”

John Currie, the athletics director since 2019, has continued to create ways of generating revenue during a time when Power Five conferences are going through plenty of upheaval thanks in large part to expansion.

“The Truist, Wake Forest partnership is really about leveraging our strengths together to improve the lives of the members of our shared communities,” Currie said in a statement. “Truist’s extraordinary partnership investment helps ensure that we can achieve our Wake athletics vision of being a model intercollegiate athletics program and prepare our student-athletes to live impactful lives in our local communities.”

Cantey Alexander, who is the Triad regional president for Truist said continuing the partnership will make a difference in the community.

“We’re excited to expand this partnership to be focused on community and rooted in purpose,” Alexander said. “We look forward to celebrating those making a difference in the Triad area and supporting the next generation of community leaders through WFU athletics.”

Here are the highlights of the expanded partnership:

* Truist will equip all student-athletes and athletic department staff with financial literacy fundamentals through Truist Momentum, a program meant to inspire, educate, and pro-vide participants tools to manage their money based on what matters most to them. Additionally, every Wake team captain will have learning and leadership opportunities with the Truist Leadership Institute, a one-of-a-kind learning experience that has empowered business executives, educators, and students to become better, more self-aware leaders and individuals for over 60 years.

* Truist will support and amplify women's athletics by establishing a more robust presence. This will include enhancing career and leadership opportunities for women student-athletes, supporting and increasing awareness of associated fundraising campaigns, and increasing its marketing presence on-site and online including highlighting the past, present, and future of Demon Deacons women’s sports through a weekly digital content series, “This Week in Wake Forest Women’s Athletics.”

* This agreement follows incredible momentum from Wake Forest’s 50th anniversary of women's athletics that launched in the summer of 2021 and has continued to be a unifying initiative among supporters. Since then more than 1,500 donors have committed $17,700,000 toward women’s athletics initiatives and created more than 25 new scholarship endowments.