Not that long ago when Tommy Hawke and Josh Hartle were freshmen in high school they committed to play for Wake Forest. They also talked about one day going to the College World Series.

Now, as sophomores for top-ranked Wake Forest the former Reagan High School stars are packing for Omaha, Nebraska as two of the starters for the top-ranked and top-seeded Demon Deacons.

“We talked about it way back then,” said Hartle, who was the winning pitcher for the Demon Deacons on Sunday at Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark.

The Demon Deacons rolled to a 22-5 win over Alabama and will play later this week in the College World Series for the first time since they won it all in 1955.

Gary Nail, who just completed his 10th season as the Reagan baseball coach, was in the stands for both wins over Alabama in the Super Regional.

“I’m just so happy for Josh and Tommy because they put in a lot of hard work,” said Nail, who during Hawke’s and Hartle’s senior season took the Raiders all the way to the 4-A state championship final series before losing. “I know Coach (Tom) Walter and (associate head coach Bill) Cilento have continued to build the program so I’m just happy for them as well.”

This will be the second time Nail has former players going to the College World Series. Dustin Ackley, a former star at South Stokes and North Forsyth, played for the North Carolina Tar Heels in three College World Series in the mid-2000’s.

“I coached Dustin at South Stokes, but now to have two former players I coached going to Omaha is amazing,” Nail said.

In their two seasons at Wake Forest Hawke, who is the leadoff hitter for one of the most potent offenses in the country, and Hartle, a left-handed starting pitching, have left their marks already. Hawke is eligible for the Major League Draft next month while Hartle won’t be eligible until after next season.

Hawke, whose younger brother, Austin, who is also a Reagan graduate played this past season at North Carolina, sits at the top of the order for an offense that heads into College World Series with a plus-59 run differential in regional play. That's the highest run differential of any team in College World Series history.

“Tommy is just so competitive in everything he does, and he was like that every day when he played at Reagan,” Nail said about Hawke, who is just a sophomore on the field but is eligible for the MLB Draft because he reclassified in middle school.

Hartle, who was 23-5 in his four seasons at Reagan as a starting pitcher, has a different outlook and isn’t as outspoken as his former high-school teammate.

“Josh has a drive but he’s just calmer,” Nail said. “I do remember one playoff game with Myers Park it was a little chippy and Josh struck out a guy late in the game. Usually Josh just put his head down and walked back to the dugout. But in this instance he walked back to the dugout glaring at the guy he struck out and we were all like ‘did you just see that?’”

Chris Vogler, who semi-retired as an assistant coach at Reagan after Hartle and Hawke’s senior season, was watching with his wife on TV on Sunday from their house near Oak Island when the Demon Deacons clinched a spot in the College World Series.

“It’s awesome,” Vogler said about seeing Wake Forest and two Reagan graduates heading to the College World Series. “I usually text them after every game. I texted Josh (Sunday morning) and wished him the best of luck, and told him just be you, and I love you man.”

Vogler, who was the pitching coach for six seasons in Pfafftown, said what you see with Hawke’s relentless style of play is exactly the way he was at Reagan.

“Tommy is the grittiest dude I have ever coached,” Vogler said. “Give me nine Tommy Hawke’s and I won’t lose many games.”

Vogler said he and his wife are toying with the idea of going to Omaha.

“We’ve talked about going out there,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to go to the College World Series and I told (Hawke and Hartle) if they made it I was going.”

This past season Vogler jumped back into coaching at South Brunswick High School. He got to see high-school sensation Walker Jenkins play this past season.

Jenkins, who has signed to play at North Carolina, might be a top-five pick in the MLB Draft. “Walker is the most complete high-school player I have ever seen,” Vogler said.

Vogler said his six years coaching at Reagan was a great experience.

“We had so many great arms come through there and with Josh I got to coach him all four years in high school,” Vogler said. “He is something special.”

As Vogler watched Hartle jump on the dogpile near the pitcher’s mound after the win over Alabama on Sunday Vogler couldn’t help but be happy.

“Josh and his family with his mom (Susan) and dad (Larry) made a great decision in not going to the draft because just look at the experience and the memories he’s created in college,” Vogler said. “So the first thing I thought about was the Hartle family and how good things happen to good people.”

Hartle, who improved to 11-2 overall and 8-1 on Sunday’s at Couch Ballpark this season, is part of an outstanding pitching staff. Coming out of high school he was a projected first-round draft pick but elected to take himself out of the draft and followed through on his commitment to Wake Forest.

“Josh was always a Wake Forest fan growing up there in King,” Vogler said. “What a great moment for him and for the Wake Forest fans on Sunday.”

Nail said he couldn’t help but soak in the atmosphere on Sunday after the final out.

“This is such a big deal for not only Winston-Salem but for Wake Forest,” Nail said. “And to see two of my former players out there was fantastic. I’m so happy for both players and their families.”

