Two-way artist: Wake Forest's Jalen Johnson has two passions, basketball and his art work

Bohon said she’s not a big basketball fan but knew he had gone to Tennessee. When she heard that Johnson had saved the portrait of Bryant that he copied off a picture she was pleased.

“We would banter back and forth in class but he loved coming to class and getting to work on it,” Bohon said. “When you teach somebody like Jalen you kind of keep your eye on him to see how he’s doing later in life. I’m so glad he’s done well in college, and is also doing well with his art work.”

The work that Johnson does with his art also came in handy when he arrived at Wake Forest this summer.

After his graduation from Tennessee he looked at several options to play another season and settled on being closer to home and jumped at the chance to play for Steve Forbes, who is in his first season in Winston-Salem.

While Forbes is looking for Johnson to add his experience on the court, Forbes also knew that Johnson was an artist. Forbes and Joe Hugley, Wake Forest’s director of player relations, asked Johnson whether he could design the team’s warm-up T-shirts for this season.

The design’s concept was the Black Lives Matter movement, and Johnson admits there was some pressure.