Tyree Appleby making an impact for Wake Forest with his experience, speed and scoring ability

Tyree Appleby had a lot of what Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest needed as Forbes retooled his roster.

In the transfer portal age of college basketball Appleby has fit in nicely. With an extra year of eligibility, the 24-year-old graduate of Florida was looking to play one more season on the big stage.

Now the stage is set for the Demon Deacons to make a run at an NCAA Tournament berth thanks to Appleby’s experience, speed with the ball, and his ability to score.

“It’s just the family environment here,” Appleby said what he likes best about competing in his sixth season of college basketball. “We had a good stretch but in that stretch we lost two games (including the conference opener at Clemson) but Coach tells us it’s not one player it’s the team and I think that family environment is why I’ve fit in.”

The Demon Deacons will head to Atlanta on Saturday to play LSU at 2 p.m. (ESPNU) in an important nonconference game. One reason they didn’t make the NCAA Tournament last year was a soft nonconference schedule but that part of the formula to get in was fixed for this season.

Forbes says that the way Appleby has bought in and what Appleby brings to the team is a lot more than his 18.3 points per game scoring average and his 50% shooting.

“Ty is a relentless competitor,” Forbes said. “He brings a competitive intensity every time he steps on the floor. His competitiveness is infectious and that has spread throughout our team.”

One reason Forbes and Appleby get along so well is they have a similar sense of humor. Earlier this season when journalists asked about Appleby Forbes said that Appleby thinks he’s funny.

Appleby, who is from Jacksonville, Arkansas, played two seasons at Cleveland State before transferring to Florida. He then sat out a season under the NCAA transfer rules that seem so outdated now in the transfer portal era. He played two seasons for the Gators where he earned a degree in African American Studies.

He’ll only get to play one season in the ACC, but wants to make it a memorable one.

“This has been a lot of fun,” he said, “and I want that fun to continue.”

Because Appleby has the gift to gab, five questions weren't enough. Here are six questions for Appleby, who is quick on the dribble and quick with his wit.

Q: How much of an advantage is it for you to be in your sixth season of college basketball in terms of experience?

A: “It does help because I feel like the game slows down for me a lot, so I can control the tempo and the pace of the game. So I think it just really slows down and lets me control everything that we do on the floor with this team. It’s about being a voice out on the floor.”

Q: What’s the biggest surprise for you so far at Wake Forest?

A: “There have been no surprises. The coaches told me before I came in what everything was going to be like and that’s how it’s been going. So there haven’t been any surprises for me.”

Q: What do you tell friends and family when they ask what it’s like to play for Coach Forbes?

A: “I tell them I love it. I love it. He’s probably one of my favorite coaches to play for. He gives you that freedom and that confidence to go out there every game and play your game and play hard and if you do that you have fun.”

Q: What’s your relationship with Daivien Williamson and how has that helped you adjust to being at Wake Forest?

A: “Getting him back to his groove (after a back injury) and everything has been a big help. So teams can't really just key on one of us and that’s just going to make our team better.”

Q: How good can this Wake Forest team be when everybody is healthy?

A: “We are going to surprise a lot of people. Everybody has sort of doubted us and we picked eighth or ninth but that’s not happening and we’re ready to surprise some people.”

Q: And finally, who is funnier, you or Coach Forbes?

A: “I’ll give it to him, but he won’t say that I’m really funny. I can hold my own and I can get everybody laughing. I’m good at that.”