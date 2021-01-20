UNC defeats Wake Forest, giving the Demon Deacons their sixth consecutive ACC loss

That would be the last tie Wake Forest would see, though, with Bacot scoring 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Love scoring nine of his in the last six minutes.

• It became clear early that Daivien Williamson would have to carry Wake Forest. And even with UNC’s tall interior combination of Bacot, Garrison Brooks and Day’Ron Sharpe, he showed no hesitation to test the Tar Heels inside.

Williamson had 14 of the Deacons’ 33 first-half points. He would play a total of 38 minutes, the fourth consecutive time he's hit that amount of playing time. Wake Forest's two other primary point guards, Jahcobi Neath and Carter Whitt, had a combined nine turnovers.

• UNC started off by testing Wake Forest inside.

The Tar Heels went inside on four of their first five possessions, but those looks turned into one made basket, two misses and a turnover. That opening spelled the entire first half for both teams, where the teams nearly had as many combined turnovers (20) as combined made field goals (23).

Wake Forest finished the game with 20 turnovers, its highest total of the season.