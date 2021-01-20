UNC defeats Wake Forest, giving the Demon Deacons their sixth consecutive ACC loss

Wake Forest's basketball team saw a first-half lead turn into its sixth straight ACC defeat, an 80-73 loss at North Carolina on Wednesday night. The Deacons got career scoring highs out of both Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson, but the Tar Heels pulled away late in the second half.
Stars
Wake Forest
Daivien Williamson: 27 points, 8-of-15 shooting (3-of-6 on 3-pointers, 8-of-10 on free throws), five assists and three rebounds
Isaiah Mucius: 27 points, 9-of-16 shooting (7-of-12 on 3-pointers), seven rebounds.
North Carolina
Caleb Love: 20 points, 7-of-12 shooting, four rebounds, three assists.
Armando Bacot: 18 points, 8-of-10 shooting, six rebounds, three assists.
Observations
• UNC's tried to break away at the start of the second half. Trailing 33-31 at halftime, the Tar Heels uncorked a 10-2 run. Half of that came from Bacot inside, his final basket of that stretch turning into a three-point play where he barreled in for a layup.
The game might have run away from Wake Forest had it not been for the hot shooting of Mucius. He hit three of his 3-pointers in less that two minutes. Then added another to beat the shot clock out of the under-12 media timeout. That shot was followed by a 3 apiece by Williamson and Jalen Johnson for a 53-53 tie.
That would be the last tie Wake Forest would see, though, with Bacot scoring 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Love scoring nine of his in the last six minutes.
• It became clear early that Daivien Williamson would have to carry Wake Forest. And even with UNC’s tall interior combination of Bacot, Garrison Brooks and Day’Ron Sharpe, he showed no hesitation to test the Tar Heels inside.
Williamson had 14 of the Deacons’ 33 first-half points. He would play a total of 38 minutes, the fourth consecutive time he's hit that amount of playing time. Wake Forest's two other primary point guards, Jahcobi Neath and Carter Whitt, had a combined nine turnovers.
• UNC started off by testing Wake Forest inside.
The Tar Heels went inside on four of their first five possessions, but those looks turned into one made basket, two misses and a turnover. That opening spelled the entire first half for both teams, where the teams nearly had as many combined turnovers (20) as combined made field goals (23).
Wake Forest finished the game with 20 turnovers, its highest total of the season.
Statistics
Records
Wake Forest: 0-6 ACC, 3-6 overall.
North Carolina: 4-3, 9-5.
Up next
Wake Forest: Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. Saturday (ACC).
North Carolina: N.C. State, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
Wake Forest North Carolina Basketball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
336-727-7165