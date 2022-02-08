Veteran Isaiah Mucius playing pivotal role in Wake Forest's turnaround

“He’s just a great teammate and he wants to win,” Forbes said about Mucius who has scored 883 career points to rank 64th in school history. “It’s no fun to lose and anybody can be the leading scorer on a bad team. I think it’s a lot more fun and I think he will tell you that.”

When Forbes was hired before last season he reached out to Mucius to recruit him to stay. He couldn’t do it in person because of COVID-19 so Forbes called Mucius and they had some great conversations. Forbes calls Mucius and Walton his "glue guys" who don't panic when things are going bad.

“I think he really wants to get his degree from Wake Forest which should be the most important damn thing,” Forbes said about Mucius, who is majoring in communications and can graduate in the spring. “And I think that gets lost in the sauce with this one-time transfer thing. Being able to come and go as you please, but I know he’s got great relationships with not only his teammates but people around campus. And I think he really likes out staff and he bought in immediately.”

Mucius, who does have another season of eligibility because of last season’s COVID-19 year, says he will leave it up to his parents (Tessie and Matthew) to figure that all out if he decides to come back.