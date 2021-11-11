Victories and student attendance are adding up for Wake Forest's football program

Clawson said that because fan attendance was limited last season, Wake Forest might be seeing a boost this season.

“Part of the reason you have college football is for student engagement,” Clawson said. “And I'd like to think how we're playing and with the magnitude of the games has a little something to do with that. But I think clearly after a COVID year and not having student activities, our school probably been more proactive than any other and are saying that we have to create a campus life.”

Clawson said football games can be a big part of that student life.

“What else is Wake Forest ever going to do that's going to draw 85% of the student body to one place?” he asked.

Hobart didn’t want to predict whether the record for undergraduates at one game would be broken Saturday.

“It’s certainly a big game, so you never know,” he said.

Last week Clawson didn’t have to be prompted to thank the students for their support at the Duke game.