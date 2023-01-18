Viewers left in the dark late in Wake Forest's win over Clemson

Like many Wake Forest basketball fans who couldn’t be at Joel Coliseum on Tuesday to watch one of the biggest wins in Coach Steve Forbes’ three seasons, Matt Cantando and his family settled in front of their TV to watch from Raleigh.

The Cantando family saw the game — until they didn’t.

With 1:06 left and the Demon Deacons leading Clemson, the feed from Bally Sports South disappeared, according to Cantando. They missed the last part of the game, including the fabulous one-handed backward bounce pass from Damari Monsanto on a fast break that Andrew Carr dunked to put the exclamation point on the 87-77 victory over the 19th-ranked Tigers.

“So my buddy texts me and says ‘Did you see that pass and dunk?' ” Cantando said. “Actually, we didn’t see it.”

Ben Blevins, the associate director of communications for Bally Sports South, which is based in Atlanta, said in an e-mail there was an issue that caused viewers to miss the final minute.

“Bally Sports app users experienced technical difficulties at the conclusion of last night’s Clemson-Wake Forest broadcast,” Bally Sports South said in a statement. “Our team worked quickly to identify this issue and we apologize for the disruption it caused.”

Cantando said that Bally Sports did get back to him quickly about the error, but it was too late to fix because the game was over.

About 30 minutes before tipoff, Cantando and his wife, Amy, both Wake Forest graduates, bought the Bally Sports South app, which costs $19.99 per month, and connected it to their Apple TV. He said he bought the app because the game was so important in the ACC.

"Clemson is in first place and we were in second and we wanted to see it," Cantando said.

Winston-Salem resident Hannah Fish also purchased the app because some ACC games are broadcast there instead of the ACC Network or the many ESPN outlets. She remembered that there was about 1:25 or so left in the game, but when the two-hour window was up, the stream was lost.

“But it was at that point that Clemson seemed to have gotten in a groove, and stranger things have happened with an 8- or 10-point comeback,” Fish said. “Emotions were running a little high and I was pretty nervous at the time.”

She became more nervous when she couldn’t see any more of the game because it was gone from her screen.

“I get the ‘this game has ended’ message,” Fish said. “I tried restarting the game and fast forwarding, but no dice. Honestly, I’d considered maybe paying for the service at some point, but $20 a month to have games cut off early is definitely not worth it.”

Cantando said he and his wife and their 13-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter will be at Joel Coliseum on Saturday for the Virginia game. They won’t have to worry about missing any of it.

“This is such a great time to be a Wake Forest basketball fan and Coach Forbes has been so good for us,” Cantando said of the Demon Deacons, who are 14-5 and on a four-game ACC winning streak. “Our son has gone to his camp in the summer and we actually saw Coach Forbes at the Final Four this past season and talked to him. It’s a shame we couldn’t see the end of the game the other night, but the great thing is all of these upcoming games are going to be good because he’s got them playing so hard and we are winning. It’s just fun again.”

In this age when just about every Division I game is broadcast live on various platforms, finding your favorite team's game is a lot like “Where’s Waldo?” Wake Forest’s schedule has involved a variety of outlets showing its games When the regular season ends, the Demon Deacons will have played on the ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, Bally Sports South, ESPNU, Big Ten Network and ESPN2.

“We bought the Hulu sports package because it has the ACC Network,” Cantando said. “But not all the games are on the ACC Network or ESPN so that’s when you really have to figure it out if you want to watch the games live.”

Regional sports editor for Lee Enterprises Skip Foreman contributed to this report.

