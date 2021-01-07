Virginia run erases Wake Forest lead and sends Demon Deacons to defeat

• Wake Forest started hot against the No. 22 team in the nation, rushing to a 26-14 lead after a little more than 11 minutes. The source of that surge? The 3-point line.

The Deacons hit five in that stretch, starting with Mucius as the first score of the game. Isaiah Wilkins would hit one, followed by three by Massoud to help take that early advantage.

At halftime, both teams were shooting higher than 50 percent from the field: Wake Forest at 62.5%, Virginia at 52%.

• Another game featured another new starting lineup for Wake Forest.

Three player made their first starts: true freshman Carter Whitt (playing in only his third college game after joining the program in the end of December), as well as transfers Antonio and Wilkins.

They joined Mucius, who's been a mainstay since the start of the season, and Ody Oguama in his second straight start.

Records

Wake Forest: 0-2 ACC, 3-2 overall

Virginia: 2-0, 6-2

Up next

Wake Forest: At No. 21 Duke, noon Saturday (ACC)