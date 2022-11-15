 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Wake barely gets past Utah Valley in OT

  • 0
Wake Forest Utah Valley Mens Basketball

Players celebrate after Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby (1) scored the game winning 3-pointer in overtime of an NCAA men’s basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Utah Valley Wolverines, 68-65.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

Wake Forest remained unbeaten on Tuesday night, but they bit a few nails before they could relax.

Tyree Appleby hit a 3-point shot with four-tenths of a second left to lift the Demon Deacons to a 68-65 overtime victory over Utah Valley at Joel Coliseum.

Matthew Marsh caught the inbounds pass from backcourt and passed to Appleby on the left wing. While it initially appeared the shot ended the game, a review showed there were four-tenths of a second left to play. A desperation shot from backcourt by Utah Valley sailed past the backboard.

Appleby had 23 points for the Demon Deacons, who shot a chilly 32 percent from the field.

Justin Harmon had 19 points for Utah Valley, whose shooting was even chillier at 32 percent.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert