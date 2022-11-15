Wake barely gets past Utah Valley in OT

Wake Forest remained unbeaten on Tuesday night, but they bit a few nails before they could relax.

Tyree Appleby hit a 3-point shot with four-tenths of a second left to lift the Demon Deacons to a 68-65 overtime victory over Utah Valley at Joel Coliseum.

Matthew Marsh caught the inbounds pass from backcourt and passed to Appleby on the left wing. While it initially appeared the shot ended the game, a review showed there were four-tenths of a second left to play. A desperation shot from backcourt by Utah Valley sailed past the backboard.

Appleby had 23 points for the Demon Deacons, who shot a chilly 32 percent from the field.

Justin Harmon had 19 points for Utah Valley, whose shooting was even chillier at 32 percent.