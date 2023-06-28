The transfer portal gives a little, and it takes away.

The Wake Forest baseball team, which went to the College World Series for just the third time in its history, was built the old-fashioned way with developing players coming from high school, and also by dipping into the transfer portal.

Adam Cecere and Danny Corona, two key players for the Demon Deacons, have entered the transfer portal, according to 247sports.com

The two combined to hit 23 homers this past season as the Demon Deacons went a school-best 54-12. Cecere started and played in 42 of the Demon Deacons 66 games and hit .284 with 10 homers and 37 RBI’s while Corona played in 48 games and hit .285 with 13 homers and 45 RBI’s.

According to 247sports.com the Demon Deacons will welcome infielder Seaver King, a Division II Al-America from Wingate, next season. King, who is from Athens, Ga., will have two years of eligibility and this past season hit .411 in 50 games for Wingate. He had 90 hits in 219 at bats for the Bulldogs.

Also committing to the Demon Deacons is infielder Austin Hawke, a younger brother of centerfielder Tommy Hawke. Austin, who is also a Reagan graduate, played at North Carolina this past season but saw action in just 17 games. Austin started seven games but hit just .107 going 3 for 28 seeing very limited time.

Tommy Hawke, who was Wake's leadoff hitter, is eligible for the MLB Draft and has been projected to go in the middle rounds.

NEWS: North Carolina transfer Austin Hawke has committed to Wake Forest. pic.twitter.com/14emr7PSLt — 336 Edits (@336Edits) June 28, 2023

Lowder wins another award

Rhett Lowder, the two-time ACC Pitcher of the Year, was named the ACC baseball scholar-athlete of the year. It’s the first time a Wake Forest player has won the award.

Wake Forest also placed a program-record 12 on the 2023 All-ACC Academic Team.

Lowder, an economics major from Albemarle who has a 3.6 career grade point average, was 15-0 this season with a 1.87 ERA. He set program records for wins, strikeouts (143) and pitched the fourth-most innings (120 1/3) in school history.

Lowder, a junior, will likely be a first-round draft pick next month in the Major League Draft.

Adam Cecere (Communication), Lucas Costello (Communication), Marek Houston (Un-declared), Justin Johnson (Masters in Analytics), Bennett Lee (Psychology), Lowder (Economics), Reed Mascolo (Economics), Michael Massey (Economics), Camden Minacci (Psychology), Cole Roland (Masters in Management), Sean Sullivan (Undeclared), Chase Walter (Masters in Management) all made the ACC All-Academic team.

Also on Wednesday, Lowder and sophomore pitcher Josh Hartle were named first-team All-America by Baseball America.

Also making Baseball America's second team was first baseman Nick Kurtz and third baseman Brock Wilken. Making third team from Wake Forest was pitcher Sean Sullivan and Seth Keener.

Walter named region coach of the year

Coach Tom Walter, who was named the ACC’s coach of the year for the first time, was also named the region coach of the year.

In his 14 seasons the Demon Deacons went a program-best 54-12 and made it to the College World Series where they lost to eventual national champions, LSU.

Walter, who is 844-667 in his coaching career at George Washington, New Orleans and Wake Forest. In his time at Wake Forest he’s compiled a 418-339 record.

Over the last two season the Demon Deacons are 95-27.