Wake Forest adds 6-11 European basketball player

Wake Forest's men's basketball program has officially added 6-11 European player Matthew Marsh while also announcing that transfer Damari Monsanto will miss the 2021-22 season.

Marsh in 2020-21 played for ASVEL's youth squad in the French Pro-A/Jeep Elite league, averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14 games. The native of England also has spent time in FC Barcelona's development program.

Marsh will join Carter Whitt, who made his debut after Wake Forest's fall semester had ended; Lucas Taylor; Cameron Hildreth; and Robert McCray as part of the freshman class.

Wake Forest also has picked up transfers Jake LaRavia (Indiana State), Dallas Walton (Colorado), Alondes Williams (Oklahoma) and Khadim Sy (Mississippi) going into head coach Steve Forbes' second season.

Monsanto, also a transfer, was the freshman of the year in the Southern Conference at East Tennessee State during the 2020-21 season.

Wake Forest also will return forwards Isaiah Mucius and Tariq Ingraham and guard Davien Williamson from the 2020-21 season.