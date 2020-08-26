Wake Forest’s football schedule is, once again, complete.
The program announced Wednesday that Campbell will fill the opening for its non-conference opponent and that the game will be played Oct. 9, a Friday, at Truist Field.
“We look forward to welcoming Coach Mike Minter and the Fighting Camels to Truist Field,” Athletics Director John Currie said, referencing the former Carolina Panthers safety and eighth-year coach. “I appreciate Campbell AD Omar Banks and our Deputy AD Lindsey Babcock for their partnership and coordination in working through this process.”
Wake Forest has needed a replacement for its non-conference opponent since Aug. 10, when Old Dominion announced its programs would not compete this fall.
The Deacons’ game against ODU was also slated for Oct. 9, which comes after Wake Forest’s first of two off weeks on its schedule.
Campbell, a Big South Conference member in the FCS, will play four games against FBS teams this fall as permitted by its league. The Fighting Camels will also play Sun Belt members Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State in consecutive weeks from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26, all on the road.
Wake Forest and Campbell have never played each other in football.
