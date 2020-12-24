 Skip to main content
Wake Forest adds non-conference game for New Year's Eve
Longwood Wake Forest basketball

Wake Forest's Jalen Johnson reaches back for a rebound as he gets tangled with Longwood's Zac Watson in the first half of the Deacons' 71-60 win in an NCAA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

 Walt Unks

Wake Forest men's basketball will play Catawba College on Dec. 31. That game, set for a 4 p.m. tipoff in Joel Coliseum, will be the team's first since Nov. 27. 

The Deacons (2-0) last played in a 71-60 victory against Longwood, the final game of the Wake Forest Classic during Thanksgiving weekend. The following week, the program paused team activities due to COVID-19 cases.

That hiatus altered multiple non-conference games for Wake Forest and led to two postponements of matchups that would have started ACC play. 

Catawba is Division II and plays in the Southern Athletic Conference. The Indians are 2-3 and feature two athletes with Northwest ties: junior guard Carter Phillips played at North Surry, and sophomore forward Ben Bowen is a graduate of North Stokes. 

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

