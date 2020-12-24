Wake Forest adds non-conference game for New Year's Eve

Wake Forest men's basketball will play Catawba College on Dec. 31. That game, set for a 4 p.m. tipoff in Joel Coliseum, will be the team's first since Nov. 27.

The Deacons (2-0) last played in a 71-60 victory against Longwood, the final game of the Wake Forest Classic during Thanksgiving weekend. The following week, the program paused team activities due to COVID-19 cases.

That hiatus altered multiple non-conference games for Wake Forest and led to two postponements of matchups that would have started ACC play.

Catawba is Division II and plays in the Southern Athletic Conference. The Indians are 2-3 and feature two athletes with Northwest ties: junior guard Carter Phillips played at North Surry, and sophomore forward Ben Bowen is a graduate of North Stokes.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.