Wake Forest, along with rest of ACC football teams will get their schedules Thursday

“We had an incredible groundswell of interest and blew away expectations with the opening night and the near-sellout of Utah State,” athletics director John Currie said of that season opener in 2019. “We really made huge advancements, and then in December of 2019 we had high interest (in season tickets) and then COVID hit (in March of 2020) and we had to change everything.”

The 2020 season meant limited attendance at Truist Field. Wake Forest offered some viewing parties to fans at drive-ins at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

“Our (marketing and game day operation) team was incredibly creative,” Currie said. “But my belief is our fans are fired up and we know we are going to have an excellent, experienced team coming back, and we’ll start out with some homes games and I’m excited about it.”

Currie, though not disclosing figures, said Wake Forest took actions to reduce expenses with the loss of football ticket sales revenue in 2020. Wake Forest, in its report to the U.S. Department of Education for the 2018-19 fiscal year, listed football program revenue totaling $26.7 million and basketball revenue of $9.1 million, part of an athletics budget that showed $76.5 million in revenues and in expenses, though it's not clear how much of that revenue came from ticket sales.