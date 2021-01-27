Wake Forest and ACC football teams will get their schedules Thursday

The ACC will release its 2021 football schedule during the “The Packer and Durham Show” on the ACC Network on Thursday morning.
And for most schools there will be familiar opponents at the same sites. That’s the reality created with how the 2020 schedule played out during the season of the pandemic.
Last season the conference shelved the divisional alignment with the 16 schools, which included Notre Dame, intending to play 10 conference opponents and a non-conference opponent. The league is going back to divisional play and the rotation will pick up where it left off before 2020. That will not include Notre Dame as it will go back to being an independent in football after getting to the ACC Championship game but losing to Clemson.
Last season schools were supposed to play 10 conference games but it didn’t work quite that way thanks to COVID-19. For example, Wake Forest ended up playing the fewest games of any ACC school with seven conference games and eight overall.
Athletics director John Currie of Wake Forest said there will be a big push for season ticket sales once the schedule is revealed on Thursday morning, and the hope is by September more fans will be back at football stadiums around the country.
“The way I’m looking at it, we had an incredible groundswell of interest and blew away expectations with the opening night and the near-sellout of Utah State,” Currie said about the opener in 2019. “We really made huge advancements, and then in December of 2019 we had high interest (in season tickets) and then COVID hit (in March of 2020) and we had to change everything.”
While Currie was happy with how they were able to get some fans into Truist Field this past season, and the feedback from the drive-in to see games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on a big screen was a big hit, he knows fans want to be back in the stadium this fall. The school also welcomed ESPN Game Day for the first time last season, but it wasn’t the same without a full contingent of fans.
“Our (marketing and game day operation) team was incredibly creative,” Currie said about 2020’s weird season. “But my belief is our fans are fired up and we know we are going to have an excellent, experienced (possible 20 of 22 starters will return) team coming back and we’ll start out with some homes games and I’m excited about it.”
There was a definite hit on revenue without ticket sales for football and for basketball games during this season. Currie said that through all of that, however, the athletics department made moves to help offset that lost revenue.
“The most significant thing for Wake Forest athletics was we were able to reduce our operation expenses by 50 percent in the first six months of the year versus the previous year,” Currie said. “That’s a very significant reduction in expenses. That basically off-sets the lost revenue, or is pretty close, to the lost revenue of ticket sales from football in the fall.
“We did have significant costs for COVID safety measures with the testing and PPE equipment but I’m really proud of our staff and our coaches pulling together to be as fiscally responsible as possible.”
Currie said a lot of the athletics employees took furloughs and had work reductions to ease the financial burden. Coach Dave Clawson took a 10% pay cut and other head coaches at Wake Forest also took pay cuts the first six months of 2020.
“I believe we can set a record for attendance based on our capacity,” Currie said. “We are encourages fans to get their tickets early and we have affordable options so everyone can be a part of Wake Forest football. I’m betting we will have our regular season ticket holders back and I think we’ll have some new ones as well.”
Currie said he has no idea what to expect as far as how many fans will be allowed into Truist Field based on the pandemic and social distancing guidelines in September. He’s hoping for the best, but if not they can adjust because they have already gone through 2020.
“The data suggest that people want to get back to any kind of entertainment venues,” Currie said. “And people want to be safe and if we can return to normalcy we have a plan to spread out so we have a plan in place.”
Currie says that with expectations for Clawson’s team that will likely have the most depth Clawson has ever had, Currie is hoping the students will be back in full force as well at games.
“I’m excited to build on the incredible student engagement we had at football games in 2019 with more than 3,000 at most games,” Currie said. “That’s over 60% of our undergraduate enrollment and that blows people away.”
Currie said he’s heard from a number of Wake Forest fans who want to get back to watching football in person.
“People are telling me that once they get vaccines and people are continuing to wear their masks they will be ready to come to our games again,” Currie said. "We're excited that our schedule will be out (on Thursday)."
