Wake Forest and Texas A&M to play in quarterfinal NIT game with a trip to New York at stake

A preview of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball game:

What

Wake Forest at Texas A&M

When

7 p.m. Wednesday

Where

College Station, Texas at Reed Arena

How to watch

ESPN2

Records

Wake Forest: 25-9

Texas A&M: 25-12

What to watch for

1. The Aggies come in as one of the hottest teams in any tournament having won nine of their last 10 games. They are one of the more balanced teams in the country with three players averaging double figures and have had success at home with a 15-4 record.

2. Whatever the Demon Deacons have done in their two NIT wins, better free-throw shooting, more sustained good defensive stretches, and balanced scoring were done in the comfort of Joel Coliseum. Doing it on the road will be much harder. The Demon Deacons were just 5-5 in road games this season.

3. There’s a lot on the line in this quarterfinal matchup because the winner gets to go to Madison Square Garden for the semifinals next week in New York. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Washington State-BYU game.

Notable

*When Wake Forest beat VCU in the second round at Joel Coliseum is was their 18th win of the season at home. That’s the most in school history, and it was their 25th which is the most since the 2004-05 season….

*Dallas Walton has continued his outstanding play in the NIT with 16 points on 5 of 6 shooting and was 4 of 4 on the free-throw line in the win over VCU. “Dallas has been outstanding and he’s been playing at a high level,” Coach Steve Forbes said….

*Freshman Cameron Hildreth of the Demon Deacons didn’t play a lot toward the end of the regular-season but he’s making up for that in the NIT. In Saturday’s win over VCU he scored 10 points, had three steals and five rebounds to go along with two assists….

*Heading into this game the ACC is 12-2 combined in the NCAA Tournament and the NIT. Virginia is also in the quarterfinals of the NIT and Duke, North Carolina and Miami are all still playing in the NCAA Tournament….

*The Aggies are in their eighth NIT and first since 2015 and have an overall record in the tournament of 9-7….

*Alondes Williams (640 points, 177 assists) and Randolph Childress (644 points, 167 assists in 1994-95) are the only two Demon Deacons to rank inside the top 15 of the program’s single season for scoring and assists….

More information

