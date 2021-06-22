Wake Forest announces an extension for men's golf coach Jerry Haas

Wake Forest men's golf coach Jerry Haas has earned a contract extension from the school.

The move, which was announced Tuesday, comes after Haas helped the Deacons go to their 11th NCAA Championship appearance in school history. The terms of the extension was not included in the athletics press release.

Haas is a 1985 graduate at Wake Forest and has led the program since 1997. During that stretch, Wake Forest has qualified for regionals in 23 of his 24 seasons.

“I am honored and very excited about the present and future of Wake Forest golf,” Haas said in the school-issued press release. “I would like to thank John Currie and Ron Wellman for their belief in our staff over the years and coach Aaron O’Callaghan for his dedication to the success of Wake Forest golf.

"There is nowhere else I’d rather be than in Winston-Salem leading this historic program that means so much to myself and my entire family.”

The Deacons have won 40 tournament titles with Haas as coach, and he's coached 22 All-American golfers.

