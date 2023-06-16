Baseball has always provided a bond for fathers and sons, and with Wake Forest heading to Omaha for the Men's College World Series on Father's Day weekend, that connection is being celebrated in one case and treasured in the other.

The Demon Deacons open play on Saturday against Stanford at 2 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field as they go for their first national championship since they won it all in 1955. It's an especially meaningful moment for Rick Papsun and his son, Eddie.

Both Rick and Eddie were born with a rare genetic disorder called Loyes-Dietz Syndrome. Rick said he nearly died from it in 2001 when he had an aortic dissection.

"I didn't even know I had LDS," Rick Papsun said, adding that once the family got a diagnosis, it began monitoring Eddie. That led to bi-annual trips to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and visits with Dr. Hal Dietz, the co-discoverer of the syndrome. June is Loyes-Dietz Awareness Month.

"Because of the disorder, Eddie, a normal, very active child, was not allowed to play competitive sports once his aorta started enlarging," his father said in an email. "Eddie’s aortic growth soon got to the point where he had to have his aorta fixed via elective elective open-heart surgery.

Julia Brown, who was Eddie’s school nurse at Yadkinville Elementary School, received an email about the Team Impact program and forwarded it to the Papsuns. His mother nominated him and after his medical information was confirmed, he was placed with Wake Forest baseball. Late in the 2012, 10-year-old Eddie met with the team and head coach Tom Walter.

"They made a huge deal out of it. He got to meet all the players and coaches, got to tour the facilities and the day was capped off by an official news conference where coach Walter announced the newest edition to Demon Deacons baseball," Rick Papsun said. "Local media was there and interviewed him and he actually made a speech to all who were present explaining his condition and fielding questions."

When Wake Forest went to the Super Regional at Florida in 2017, Eddie was with the team in the dugout.

"Eddie was given so much confidence and a sense of belonging during his years with the team," Rick said. "He always said, 'I don’t just have a bunch of new friends, I have a bunch of brothers.'"

Father and son will be going to Omaha for the last five days of the MCWS. When Wake Forest hung a 22-5 rout on Alabama to capture the Super Regional and keep the postseason rolling, Eddie savored the moment, his father said.

"Eddie cried and had to make his way to the field to find Coach Walter to congratulate him and thank him for all he’s done," Rick said.

Mark Davidson, director at Smith Reynolds Airport, had been hoping for the past four or five years that he and his son, Cole, would someday get to the MCWS.

"I actually bought my 14-year-old a birthday gift back in January, and he wanted to go to the College World Series, and we lucked out," Davidson said. "And I got the nice hotel right near the stadium, so I'm excited."

Davidson has been keeping an eye on the NCAA postseason. He went to Wake's 5-4 victory last Saturday in Game One of the Super Regional. He didn't attend the 22-5 beating the Deacs put on the Crimson Tide on Sunday, but he paid attention to Wake's upcoming opponent. Davidson has also taken note of the fans who have packed David F. Couch Ballpark to capacity in the postseason and the atmosphere that came with it.

"It's just amazing to see the crowds," he said. "For years, it was not like that.

"Especially with hosting the regional games and then the Super Regional, just a lot of buzz. And also, just little things like you go into gift shop and you'll see the players with the name, image and likeness. They're actually selling jerseys of players there. So, that's something different."

The difference might have been reflected in a meeting Davidson attended on Tuesday morning, where he mentioned his impending trip another one of the participants didn't even know about Wake's ranking or status.

"He didn't know that they were ranked number one in the country and were going to Omaha," he said. "Everybody started casing on that one person like 'Have you not been following this?' It's kind of funny."

Davidson and his son will attend games nine through 12. He said while he booked the trip in January, it's too expensive to travel and he can't stay in Omaha for two weeks. He will catch the duration of the games at home.

"At first, I was just hoping they would get to Omaha because I had tickets," Davidson said. "And now, let them win it all."