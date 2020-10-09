Wake Forest basketball coach Steve Forbes on another Year One; official practice begins Wednesday

“I’ve spent so much time, a lot of time, defensively, and we still have a long way to go in that department,” Forbes said.

Forbes said he’s had to establish a priorities list as he’s still settling in. Players have received a good chunk of that. Other things, like his office, have not.

Forbes said he had his books up, as well as some commemorative basketballs on display. He plans on putting up some pictures of NBA players he has coached, as well as framed copies of Sports Illustrated magazines from the years he was part of an NCAA Tournament berth at other programs. He’ll get to it eventually, he said, probably when the NCAA allows recruits to have on-campus visits again.

Optimism has followed Forbes to Winston-Salem. But it’ll be paired with realism for a new coaching staff and a group of players, both returnees and new additions, still trying to gel. He pointed to the scene from the team bus on "Bull Durham," where Crash Davis teaches Nuke LaLoosh about some of the go-to sports clichés. Specifically, play them one day at a time.

Forbes said there’s truth to that. And for this Year One, like all the others, that will be more true than ever.

“You just run your own race," Forbes said. "We have our expectations and our standards that we expect every day in practice. You know, you live by those and you try to win each game, and at the end of the year you add them all up and you hope that it’s enough to get in the NCAA Tournament.”

