Wake Forest basketball notebook: Demon Deacons, and their coach, trying to shape up

“Cameron Hildreth’s parents are in London, England, and they’re going to put him on a plane in June to come play for a coach they’ve never met. That’s asking a lot of a parent. Robert McCray, same deal. Never met him. Never met his parents. Lucas Taylor, same deal. Jake LaRavia, Dallas. All these kids that we have, we haven’t met. I don’t see the harm in us being able to get on a plane, get in a car to go meet the kids that we’ve signed. We don’t have to go in through school. I just want to go in their home."

Notable

• Forbes said the Deacons have two scholarship spots left. He plans to use one for another perimeter play “with size and skill.” The other, he said, will go to the best available player he finds or will potentially be held to use for next year’s class.

• Tariq Ingraham, who missed most of the season as he recovered from COVID-19, is on a positive track, according to the coach. Forbes called Ingraham’s progress “unbelievable” when it comes to conditioning.

“Three months of inactivity, but did complete discipline to his diet, his nutrition,” Forbes said of Ingraham. “And that’s really hard for somebody that’s young to do that. I’ve been very very encouraged by what he has done.”