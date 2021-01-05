Wake Forest basketball notebook: Demon Deacons ready for two tough matchups vs. No. 22 Virginia, No. 21 Duke

Mucius might have found his breakthrough against Georgia Tech, scoring 11 of Wake Forest’s 21 first-half points by staying a bit closer in the paint and staying more active for offensive rebounds (three of his five came on that side of the court). It’s worth noting he scored 24 points in the Deacons’ first three games.

Forbes has consistently said that his offense will go with whichever player is thriving in a given game, and the Deacons will play pretty deep down their bench. That will remain true even with the absences of Ingraham, who is out for the season while recovering from COVID-19, and the indefinitely unavailable Ian DuBose. The grad transfer from Houston Baptist, who averaged at least 17 points in his last two seasons, was probably the safest bet to provide a scoring punch when needed.

DuBose, who is out for medical reasons, was not given a return timetable by Forbes during the ACC coaches' weekly video conference.

“As of right now, there’s nothing new,” Forbes said. “... When the doctors tell me something a little more definite as far as another round of tests or whatever they’re going to do, I’ll be sure to tell you. But right now, there’s nothing new on it.”

From the zone to the pack-line