Wake Forest basketball notebook: Demon Deacons ready for two tough matchups vs. No. 22 Virginia, No. 21 Duke

There's not a lot of time for Wake Forest men's basketball to breathe this week.
Coming off a 70-54 loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday, the Demon Deacons (0-1 ACC, 3-1 overall) prepared for back-to-back top-25 away games against No. 22 Virginia on Wednesday and No. 22 Duke on Saturday.
Virginia saw its game versus Virginia Tech on Jan. 2 postponed (more on that in a bit), but both Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes and Virginia oach Tony Bennett confirmed on Monday their matchup was still on course.
With all things pointing go as of right now, here are a few thoughts heading into that game, as well as a brief update at Duke as well:
Who’s going to score consistently?
Had the regular season played out the way it was scheduled for Wake Forest, this question might be answered at this point. But the Deacons are still determining which player can be the driving force when needed.
Wake Forest has played four games — with the massive gap between the first two and the last two — and in each, a different pair has lead the Deacons in scoring: Tariq Ingraham (19 point) and Jalen Johnson (16 points) against Delaware State; Ian DuBose(14) and Jonah Antonio(14) against Longwood; Daivien Williamson (15) and a combo of Isaiah Mucius and Carter Whitt (both had 11) against Catawba; and Mucius (21) and Ody Oguama (14) against Georgia Tech.
Mucius might have found his breakthrough against Georgia Tech, scoring 11 of Wake Forest’s 21 first-half points by staying a bit closer in the paint and staying more active for offensive rebounds (three of his five came on that side of the court). It’s worth noting he scored 24 points in the Deacons’ first three games.
Forbes has consistently said that his offense will go with whichever player is thriving in a given game, and the Deacons will play pretty deep down their bench. That will remain true even with the absences of Ingraham, who is out for the season while recovering from COVID-19, and the indefinitely unavailable Ian DuBose. The grad transfer from Houston Baptist, who averaged at least 17 points in his last two seasons, was probably the safest bet to provide a scoring punch when needed.
DuBose, who is out for medical reasons, was not given a return timetable by Forbes during the ACC coaches' weekly video conference.
“As of right now, there’s nothing new,” Forbes said. “... When the doctors tell me something a little more definite as far as another round of tests or whatever they’re going to do, I’ll be sure to tell you. But right now, there’s nothing new on it.”
From the zone to the pack-line
A clear note from Forbes after the Georgia Tech loss was the Deacons' issue battling a zone defense. A frustration point for Forbes, he pointed out afterward, was that the opportunities were there to get the ball inside to Oguama because the Yellow Jackets were so spread out.
“We didn’t penetrate the zone,” Forbes said. “We tried to play around the horn, and you can’t play against zone like that. … The best way to beat zone is make shots and get them out of it.”
That spacing will likely not exist against Virginia.
Is it a requirement to mention the pack-line when talking/writing about the Cavaliers and coach Tony Bennett? No, but it might as well be. That stingy defense has become the staple of Charlottesville for the still-reigning national champions.
To no surprise, Virginia is currently No. 10 nationally in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency.
Against Wake Forest, getting stuck around the perimeter forced contested shots from long range. The Deacons were 3-for-20 from three-point distance. After opening the season with 14 against Delaware State, Wake Forest hasn’t hit more than six in a game since.
Consistency around the three-point line could provide one of the only edges for a team still finding its way against Virginia: the Cavaliers have given up more than 10 threes only twice this season, and both of those games were losses. San Francisco hit 13 to shock the Virginia in a 61-60 win this season, and No. 1-ranked Gonzaga made 10 in a 98-75 win on Dec. 26. Nine of those three-pointers came from Corey Kispert.
COVID-19 components
Wake Forest’s remaining opponents this week are dealing with COVID-19 complications.
Virginia’s game Saturday was postponed because of a positive test on the Cavaliers staff. Bennett said the team went through further testing and waited for results following that decision, and the Cavaliers practiced Sunday. He said the team practiced with “a limited group” while dealing with the current contact-tracing issues.
“As of right now, we’ll have enough. We’ll have enough to play and miss two guys,” Bennett said when asked about his roster in the short term. “It’s more staff and some players, but if everything stays the way it is, we’ll be good to go.
“Not at full strength of course, but we’re in a spot where you know if we can get games, we’ve got to try to play them and be as ready as we can.”
The Blue Devils’ absence will be much more noticeable this week. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said during the ACC teleconference that both he and his wife, Mickie, have been quarantined because of a positive test inside his family. The Duke coach said he found out about his quarantine as he attempted to get on the bus for the Florida State game, which was eventually postponed due positive tests in the Seminoles program.
Krzyzewski said he’d be in quarantine the rest of the week, with Jon Scheyer serving as the active head coach. Krzyzewski won’t be on the sideline for Boston College on Wednesday, but Saturday is still uncertain.
“The noon start of the Wake Forest game is right at the end of the quarantine, and I’ll have to get guidance,” Krzyzewski said, referring to Durham County health officials. “I hope that I’ll be able to do that. But look — we’re going to follow whatever the health officials say.”
