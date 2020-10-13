Wake Forest basketball notebook: Steve Forbes on Isaiah Mucius, grad transfers and some local guys

As Wake Forest opens preseason basketball practices on Wednesday, first-year coach Steve Forbes offers his thoughts as he readies the Deacons for the 2020-21 season.
Isaiah Mucius as a lead man
Isaiah Mucius is primed for much more responsibility this season.
The junior forward is the highest scorer returning to the Deacons, and there will be plenty of opportunity for him to take on more of the scoring load.
Forbes believes that players find their credence by making plays or making mistakes and seizing an opportunity to learn, especially in offensive play. He’s noticed that Mucius, who averaged 7.3 points last season, rarely looks like he’s in an uncomfortable position.
“I like the fact that Isaiah plays with a lot of confidence,” Forbes said. “He’s a good communicator. Ninety-nine percent of the time, he’s always saying the right things on the court, and that doesn’t always happen with players.
“But really the message is that he has has always been solid since I’ve been here.”
Forbes said Mucius’ versatility will be a fun piece to play with, his abilities allowing him to play on the wing and even as a small-ball four when the Deacons go for it. That will be even more effective if his shooting percentages increase the way Forbes would like. Mucius shot 42.6 from the field and 32.6 from long range last season.
“That was something that I really challenged him on when I took the job was you’ve got to improve your shooting percentages and he’s done that,” Forbes said.
Forbes’ view of the transfers
Forbes has referenced his experience at the junior college level frequently.
The first nine years of his career came at community colleges Southwestern (Iowa) and Barton County (Kan.) as well as a stop at Northwest Florida State from 2011 to 2013 that featured back-to-back finishes as national runner-up in the NCJAA tournament.
That experience has prepared him for mixing the remaining Deacons from last season and the new additions that joined the program.
“Roster turnover is not something that is intimidating to me because there’s probably been times where I’ve had 10 new players,” Forbes said. “You know, I had 10 new faces my first year at East Tennessee State. So it’s not something that’s new to me, but everyone of them is different and everyone of those has different challenges for sure.”
Typically, Forbes said, there’s time to meld the pieces in the summer. Obviously, a national pandemic has changed that.
In this condensed adjustment time leading to preseason practices, Forbes pointed to grad transfer Ian DuBose and Virginia Tech transfer Isaiah Wilkins have worked hard in the weight room and elevated team play in practice. More on Wilkins in a moment.
Grad transfers Jalen Johnson (Tennessee) and Jonah Antonio (UNLV) have shown shot-making ability in their time on campus. Antonio was one of the late arrivals to Winston-Salem as he finished his degree.
Much like Mucius, Johnson’s length makes Forbes excited about what he could become on defense.
“He’s trying hard too defensively – he’s still got a ways to go there, but once he gets in the right spot, he’s pretty effective because of his length and his reach,” Forbes said. “So those guys have all had their moments throughout these weeks, these practices that we’ve had.”
Update on Wilkins, Williamson
Isaiah Wilkins, a Mount Tabor grad, will be able to make an immediate impact for Wake Forest.
Forbes said that Wilkins has improved his body, resulting in stronger play throughout. Wilkins spent his first two college seasons at Virginia Tech.
“He’s a team player, he’s a really good passer,” Forbes said. “He’s a good cutter on offense, he can cut. He’s unselfish. “
But for a fellow Winston-Salem native, though, it’s still wait-and-see whether he’ll be able to immediately play. Daivien Williamson, a Winston-Salem Prep alum, followed Forbes from East Tennessee State.
Williamson averaged 10.4 points per game last season and started all 34 games for an ETSU team that won the Southern Conference and clinched an NCAA Tournament berth. He has two years of eligibility remaining as he waits for the NCAA's waiver decision on whether he'll need to sit out.
“Those things have their own pace,” Forbes said. “In my experience it’s not something you can predict.
“We have the documentation that they’ve asked for with the NCAA; we’re just waiting on a decision.”
