Wake Forest basketball notebook: Steve Forbes on Isaiah Mucius, grad transfers and some local guys

As Wake Forest opens preseason basketball practices on Wednesday, first-year coach Steve Forbes offers his thoughts as he readies the Deacons for the 2020-21 season.

Isaiah Mucius as a lead man

Isaiah Mucius is primed for much more responsibility this season.

The junior forward is the highest scorer returning to the Deacons, and there will be plenty of opportunity for him to take on more of the scoring load.

Forbes believes that players find their credence by making plays or making mistakes and seizing an opportunity to learn, especially in offensive play. He’s noticed that Mucius, who averaged 7.3 points last season, rarely looks like he’s in an uncomfortable position.

“I like the fact that Isaiah plays with a lot of confidence,” Forbes said. “He’s a good communicator. Ninety-nine percent of the time, he’s always saying the right things on the court, and that doesn’t always happen with players.

“But really the message is that he has has always been solid since I’ve been here.”