Wake Forest basketball notebook: Steve Forbes on players getting stronger, the early schedule and more

The COVID-19 pandemic limited Forbes’ ability to interact with the players face-to-face as his job started. But he mentioned that the later start to the season, Nov. 25, has allowed him to claim some of that time back.

He mentioned concern for the lack of exhibitions and scrimmages, which he said will show where a team stands.

“One of the things I think I’m going to do is maybe next Saturday doing a simulation of a game day,” Forbes said. “Have them come in and practice at 10 a.m., feed them, send them back to their room and maybe come back and play at 4. Just to kind of get them used to what a game day is and a game day with me.”

Forbes did confirm that a multi-team event at Wake Forest is in the works. Wake is expecting to host Longwood, Alabama State and Delaware State Nov. 25-27.

“We’re getting close to announcing that,” Forbes said. “. . . We’re working hard at it. Of course we only get seven (non-conference) games, but we are going to have an MTE and we feel good about it. We’re getting close.”

He also confirmed that Wake Forest would not be in the ACC-Big Ten challenge.

“Hopefully from here on out, we will be,” Forbes said.

Changing their bodies