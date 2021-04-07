 Skip to main content
Wake Forest basketball team adds 7-foot transfer
The Wake Forest men's basketball program is adding Dallas Walton, a 7-foot transfer from Colorado.

Walton averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and about 15 minutes in 26 games for the Buffaloes, who went 23-9 and reached the NCAA Tournament second round.

Walton played three seasons for Colorado. He redshirted in the 2016-17 season, and he missed the 2018-19 season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament during preseason practice.

Walton could have two seasons remaining if he applied for and was granted a medical hardship.

