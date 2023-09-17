No. 20 Wake Forest battled back from early deficit at Spry Stadium on Saturday night and ended up with a 1-1 draw against seventh-ranked Syracuse.

The Demon Deacons (3-1-3, 0-1-1 ACC) gave up a goal two minutes into the game, but the Orange (3-0-3, 0-0-2) couldn’t hold the lead.

Syracuse is the defending national champions.

In the 75th minute Sidney Paris was taken down in the penalty box on a Wake Forest attack on offense. After Syracuse’s Gabriel Mikina took Paris down it was Paris who scored on the ensuing penalty kick that beat goalie Jason Smith.

It was Paris’ second goal of the season and it tied the game at 1.

The Demon Deacons enjoyed a 16-5 advantage in shots on goal and had an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.

“It's a hard one to say that you're happy with the result, because I thought we had opportunities to win the game here tonight,” Coach Bobby Muuss of the Demon Deacons said. “We switched off right at the beginning of the game and they made us pay with a great finish. Their keeper made a couple of good saves and we hit the post. We were just a bit unlucky in the final third.”

Through five games at home this season the Demon Deacons remain unbeaten at 3-0-2. They are 22-10-5 all-time against top-10 opponents since Muuss took over nine seasons ago.

“I thought the guys played well,” Muuss said. “I thought it was our most complete performance of the year and something that we can definitely grow on, but I also think it gives us a gauge of where we're at as a football club right now. I think we have a good side. We needed a performance – not a result like this – a performance like this to try to gain confidence and I have to commend the work of Jake Swallen tonight.”

Muuss was also pleased with how defender Garrison Tubbs controlled the back line.

“There's also a reason Garrison Tubbs is on the Hermann Trophy Watch List be-cause of his performance here tonight,” Muuss said. “He was fantastic.”

Wake Forest will play host to Liberty on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in a game that will air on ACC Network Extra.