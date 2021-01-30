 Skip to main content
Wake Forest beats Miami to win another at home
Wake Forest's Jalen Johnson shoots from three-point range under pressure from Miami's Donald Chaney Jr. in an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

 Walt Unks

Wake Forest returned to Joel Coliseum on Saturday and claimed a 66-54 victory against Miami. 

The Deacons (5-7, 2-7 ACC) have won two of their last three, responding from a loss to N.C. State on Wednesday.

Stars‌ ‌

Miami

Kameron McGutsy: 17 points, 7-of-12 shooting, 5 rebounds, two assists two steals

Isaiah Wong: 14 points, 5-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists

Wake Forest

Daivien Williamson: 16 points, 6-of-10 shooting, two rebounds, one assist

Jalen Johnson: 15 points, 5-of-10 shooting, two steals

Observations‌ ‌

• The Deacons were finally able to do it: they didn’t face a tight result in the closing minutes. The second half featured Wake Forest working on and maintaining its halftime lead through the final 20 minutes.

Wake Forest's previous four games featured final margins of seven points or less, the Deacons winning one of those: a 76-75 victory against Pitt on Jan. 23.

The closest Miami approached in the second half was a five-point margin, following back-to-back made baskets by Isaiah Wong. Wong would later leave the game with a leg injury, and Deacons maintained their victory. 

• Wake Forest opened with an ugly start. The Deacons won the tipoff and were immediately called for a backcourt violation. At the first media timeout, they trailed Miami, 9-0.

After that though, Wake Forest woke up from behind the arc. Isaiah Wilkins notched a 3-pointer, followed by two from Williamson and another from Jalen Johnson. It set the standard of the first half for the Deacons' offense.

They were 9-of-19 on 3s, a clip that helped raise the team’s halftime field-goal percentage to 33%.

Also worth noting — had 11 total turnovers, much improved from their 21-turnover performance in a 72-67 loss to the Wolfpack.

• Miami worked with a limited group. The Hurricanes played seven total players, the result of a roster decimated by injuries.

Wake Forest, on the other hand, benefited from some of its depth chipping in more than they had recently.

Carter Whitt scored 11 points, his highest output since his college debut against Catawba College. Wilkins, a Winston-Salem native and Mount Tabor grad Isaiah, chipped in two 3-pointers, scoring six points after three games where he didn't score. He played 17 minutes after playing less than seven apiece in the last three.

Records‌ ‌

Miami: 6-10, 2-9 ACC

Wake Forest: 5-7, 2-7 ACC

Up‌ ‌next‌ ‌

Miami: Duke, Monday 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wake Forest: at Notre Dame, Tuesday 5 p.m. (ACC)

