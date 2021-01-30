Wake Forest beats Miami to win another at home

• Wake Forest opened with an ugly start. The Deacons won the tipoff and were immediately called for a backcourt violation. At the first media timeout, they trailed Miami, 9-0.

After that though, Wake Forest woke up from behind the arc. Isaiah Wilkins notched a 3-pointer, followed by two from Williamson and another from Jalen Johnson. It set the standard of the first half for the Deacons' offense.

They were 9-of-19 on 3s, a clip that helped raise the team’s halftime field-goal percentage to 33%.

Also worth noting — had 11 total turnovers, much improved from their 21-turnover performance in a 72-67 loss to the Wolfpack.

• Miami worked with a limited group. The Hurricanes played seven total players, the result of a roster decimated by injuries.

Wake Forest, on the other hand, benefited from some of its depth chipping in more than they had recently.

Carter Whitt scored 11 points, his highest output since his college debut against Catawba College. Wilkins, a Winston-Salem native and Mount Tabor grad Isaiah, chipped in two 3-pointers, scoring six points after three games where he didn't score. He played 17 minutes after playing less than seven apiece in the last three.

Records‌ ‌