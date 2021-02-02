Wake Forest blasted by Notre Dame in first of three straight on the road

• Notre Dame’s defense forced Wake Forest to be precise. And the Deacons for the most part avoided sloppy ball handling that ha plagued them. Wake Forest registered six turnovers, by far a season low (previous was 11, which Wake registered in both the Louisville and Miami games). The Irish managed to keep Wake Forest’s offense from establishing any rhythm, and the allowed little opportunity for second-scoring chances before the lead expanded. Notre Dame outrebounded Wake Forest, 44-31, while the Deacons shot 34% from the field.

• Oguama committed two fouls in the first five minutes. That helped in what became a banner performance for Notre Dame’s Durham. His strength inside became a menacing factor for an Irish offense that found little success from long range early. He had 11 points in the game’s first 20 minutes, stifling Wake Forest inside with three of his blocks coming in the first half. Durham was one of the main factors in a quiet night for Daivien Williamson, who was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting and four assists.