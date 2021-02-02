Wake Forest blasted by Notre Dame to start off its three-game road trip

Wake Forest started a three-game road trip on Tuesday with a 79-58 loss to Notre Dame.
The Deacons were coming off wins in two out of their last three games, but saw a tight contest at halftime turn into domination by the Irish.
Stars
Wake Forest
Isaiah Mucius: 14 points, 5-of-11 shooting, five rebounds
Ody Oguama: 13 points, 6-of-12 shooting, six rebounds
Notre Dame
Juwan Durham: 18 points, 7-of-9 shooting, nine rebounds, four blocks
Cormac Ryan: 13 points, 5-of-9 shooting (3-of-5 3-pointers), three assists, three steals
Observations
• Notre Dame pounced at the start of the second half, an onslaught that forced Wake Forest to call a timeout less than three minutes in.
The Irish sprinkled in a pair of 3-pointers among their cluster of quick baskets, and they added on to their growing lead when play resumed.
Wake Forest finally scored their first field goal of the second half when Oguama scored inside with 14:47 in the game. That put an end to a 16-0 Notre Dame run.
• Notre Dame’s defense forced Wake Forest to be precise. And the Deacons for the most part avoided sloppy ball handling that’s plagued them.
Wake Forest registered six turnovers, by far a season low (previous was 11, which Wake registered in both the Louisville and Miami games).
The Irish managed to keep Wake Forest’s offense from establishing any rhythm, and the allowed little opportunity for second-scoring chances before the lead expanded.
Notre Dame outrebounded Wake Forest, 44-31, while the Deacons shot 34% from the field.
• Oguama two fouls in the first five minutes. That helped in what became a banner performance for Notre Dame’s Durham.
His strength inside became a menacing factor for an Irish offense that found little success from long range early. He had 11 points in the game’s first 20 minutes, stifling Wake Forest inside with three of his blocks coming in the first half.
Durham was one of the main factors in a quiet night for Daivien Williamson, who was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting and four assists.
Records
Wake Forest: 5-8, 2-8 ACC
Notre Dame: 7-9, 4-6 ACC
Up next
Wake Forest: at Boston College, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. (ACC)
Notre Dame: at Georgia Tech, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. (ACC)
