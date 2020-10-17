Wake Forest breaks away from Virginia 40-23 for first ACC win

Wake Forest broke open a tight football game with two touchdowns within three minutes on its way to a 40-23 victory over Virginia at Truist Field.
The Deacons, behind running back Kenneth Walker III rolled to its first ACC win of the season in front of 2,200 spectators. Walker scored three touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards on 23 carries.
Quarterback Sam Hartman was 16-for-27 passing for 309 yards and one touchdown. Kicker Nick Sciba added four field goals as the Deacons improved to 2-2 overall.
Wake Forest teams under Coach Dave Clawson improved to 3-6 after open dates.
The only scoring in the third quarter came on Nick Sciba’s 38-yard field goal to make it 23-20.
The Cavaliers tied the score at 23 before Williams made the biggest plays of the game. On the next play from scrimmage, Walker took a handoff and went around the left side, found a crease and went 75 yards to give the Deacons a 30-23 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers then muffed the ensuing kickoff, with Wake Forest's Kenneth Dicks III recovering.
Walker struck again by going 9 yards on a direct snap for a touchdown to make it 37-23 with 11:38 to go.
The scored was tied at 20 at halftime.
In the first half, the Deacons jumped to a 14-0 lead scoring on their first two possessions. Hartman hit wide receiver A.T. Perry for a 40-yard touchdown on the sixth play of the game and on their next possession Walker scored from 3 yards out.
The rest of the half the Deacons had to settle for two field goals from Sciba.
The Cavaliers turned to a backup quarterback, senior Lindell Stone, who had mixed results but kept plugging along with help from backups Iraken Armstead and Keytaon Thompson. The three seemingly alternated on every play but were effective enough to tie the game at 20 late in the half.
The Cavaliers fell to 1-3 overall and in the ACC.
What hurt the Deacons the most were the seven penalties for 65 yards in the first half. Heading into the game the Deacons were the least penalized team in the ACC with just nine called on them in three games for 61 yards and they wound up with 119 penalty yards for the game.
The 119 penalty yards were the most in Clawson's seven years at Wake Forest.
Notes: Virginia announced before the game that one player would be out because of a recent COVID-19 positive test. Virginia, however, did not release the name the player. Wake Forest decided it would not be releasing any information on COVID-19 testing this season…. Luke Masterson, a linebacker who will be out with an injured right foot, was still a captain for the Deacons and was involved with the opening coin toss. Masterson, who was hurt in the Campbell game, will likely miss the next two games but could be back in early November…. Before Saturday’s game the Deacons had scored 108 points in their previous two games, the most points scored in back-to-back games in school history since World War II…. The Deacons will be back at Truist Field on Saturday and will play Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m.
