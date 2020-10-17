Wake Forest breaks away from Virginia 40-23 for first ACC win

In the first half, the Deacons jumped to a 14-0 lead scoring on their first two possessions. Hartman hit wide receiver A.T. Perry for a 40-yard touchdown on the sixth play of the game and on their next possession Walker scored from 3 yards out.

The rest of the half the Deacons had to settle for two field goals from Sciba.

The Cavaliers turned to a backup quarterback, senior Lindell Stone, who had mixed results but kept plugging along with help from backups Iraken Armstead and Keytaon Thompson. The three seemingly alternated on every play but were effective enough to tie the game at 20 late in the half.

The Cavaliers fell to 1-3 overall and in the ACC.

What hurt the Deacons the most were the seven penalties for 65 yards in the first half. Heading into the game the Deacons were the least penalized team in the ACC with just nine called on them in three games for 61 yards and they wound up with 119 penalty yards for the game.

The 119 penalty yards were the most in Clawson's seven years at Wake Forest.

Notes: Virginia announced before the game that one player would be out because of a recent COVID-19 positive test. Virginia, however, did not release the name the player. Wake Forest decided it would not be releasing any information on COVID-19 testing this season…. Luke Masterson, a linebacker who will be out with an injured right foot, was still a captain for the Deacons and was involved with the opening coin toss. Masterson, who was hurt in the Campbell game, will likely miss the next two games but could be back in early November…. Before Saturday’s game the Deacons had scored 108 points in their previous two games, the most points scored in back-to-back games in school history since World War II…. The Deacons will be back at Truist Field on Saturday and will play Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m.

