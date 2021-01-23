Wake Forest breaks through, gives Steve Forbes his first ACC win

After losing its first six basketball games in ACC play, Wake Forest gave Steve Forbes his first conference win in a 76-75 home victory against Pitt on Saturday.
Three days after Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius scored career highs in points (27 apiece), Ismael Massoud notched his best performance as a Demon Deacon.
Stars
Pitt
Justin Champagnie: 17 points, eight rebounds, five steals.
Xavier Johnson: 14 points, 8 rebounds.
Wake Forest
Ismael Massoud: 31 points (10-for-14 FG, 8-for-10 3FG), four rebounds, two steals
Jonah Antonio: 15 points (5-for-8 FG, 4-for-7 3FG).
Observations
- No surprise, another tight game for Wake Forest. Pitt held a 55-52 with 11:45 remaining and got a surge from Antonio. The guard scored 11 points in a little over two minutes, helping Wake Forest take a 63-57 lead and cause Pitt to call a timeout.
That explosion allowed Wake Forest to maintain a similar margin until late in the second half. Wake Forest saw that lead evaporate over the game's closing minutes, struggling with Pitt's press and turning the ball over to give the Panthers late baskets.
Pitt's Xavier Johnson hit a layup with 8.1 seconds remaining to make it a 76-75 Wake Forest lead. On the inbound play, Pitt trapped Daivien Williamson and forced a loose ball out of bounds to give Pitt possession. But with 4.9 left, Johnson missed a potential game-winner, and time ran out.
- Massoud plowed ahead for the Wake Forest offense, especially in the early portion of the first half.
He hit the Deacons’ first pair of field goals, both three-pointers, and he added to it throughout. By halftime, Massoud already had five made threes and tied his former career high (17).
Massoud would finish 8-of-10 from three-point range. Antonio added four three-pointers of his own, and Jalen Johnson added a pair.
Wake leaned on the three for a second straight game. The Deacons hit 13 of 34 (38.2 percent) against North Carolina on Wednesday in an 80-73 loss.
- For the second consecutive game, Wake Forest went to a bigger starting lineup that featured most of the height in its active roster. A frontcourt combination of Massoud (6 feet 8), Isaiah Mucius (6-8) and Ody Oguama (6-10) joined Daivien Williamson and Antonio on the court for the tip off.
Statistics
Records
Pitt: 4-2 ACC, 8-3 overall.
Wake Forest: 1-6, 4-6.
Up next
Pitt: North Carolina, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).
Wake Forest: At N.C. State, 8 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).
