Wake Forest breaks through, gives Steve Forbes his first ACC win

Pitt's Xavier Johnson hit a layup with 8.1 seconds remaining to make it a 76-75 Wake Forest lead. On the inbound play, Pitt trapped Daivien Williamson and forced a loose ball out of bounds to give Pitt possession. But with 4.9 left, Johnson missed a potential game-winner, and time ran out.

Massoud plowed ahead for the Wake Forest offense, especially in the early portion of the first half.

He hit the Deacons’ first pair of field goals, both three-pointers, and he added to it throughout. By halftime, Massoud already had five made threes and tied his former career high (17).

Massoud would finish 8-of-10 from three-point range. Antonio added four three-pointers of his own, and Jalen Johnson added a pair.

Wake leaned on the three for a second straight game. The Deacons hit 13 of 34 (38.2 percent) against North Carolina on Wednesday in an 80-73 loss.

For the second consecutive game, Wake Forest went to a bigger starting lineup that featured most of the height in its active roster. A frontcourt combination of Massoud (6 feet 8), Isaiah Mucius (6-8) and Ody Oguama (6-10) joined Daivien Williamson and Antonio on the court for the tip off.