Wake Forest can't keep pace with eighth-ranked Duke at sold-out Joel Coliseum

Laravia said they will get better.

“Duke’s just another basketball team so I don’t think any of us look at the rankings so we just went out there and played Duke like any other team,” he said. “We had a lot of fans and that was great and that was a different atmosphere and hopefully that will continue.”

Coach Steve Forbes pointed out the slow start to the second half was pivotal.

“I really thought those middle minutes were crucial,” Forbes said about the Blue Devils seizing control.

Banchero and Griffin combined for 46 points as the Blue Devils shot an impressive 51% for the game.

In the first half the Deacons got enough offense to stay close but in the second half there was a lot of standing around as Alondes Williams, the second-leading scorer in the ACC, tried to create but ran into center Mark Williams a lot. Williams ended up with three blocked shots but it seemed like a lot more.

Despite the loss, however, the Joel Coliseum did have a pulse for the first time in a long time. A masked-up crowd that did have its share of Duke fans is something Forbes was happy with.