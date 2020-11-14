Wake Forest can't keep pace with North Carolina's explosive offense in shootout loss in Chapel Hill

No lead was safe, and Wake Forest’s defense knew it.
As good as Wake Forest’s offense played in a 59-53 shootout loss to North Carolina on Saturday afternoon, it was just one or maybe two plays the defense couldn’t make late in the game that proved pivotal.
While Sam Howell, the ultra-talented quarterback for the Tar Heels, had a career-day throwing for six touchdown passes and running for one more, the Deacons had a chance to turn the tide but couldn’t do it.
On the Tar Heels’ final scoring drive defensive end Boogie Basham had a shot at bringing Howell down but didn’t on a third-down and seven play. On Howell’s 20-yard quarterback draw for a touchdown four plays later the Deacons had two cracks at bringing him down but couldn’t as he scampered into the end zone.
That touchdown gave the Tar Heels the lead for good with 4:11 left and the Deacons had next-to-nothing in the tank.
Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons said trying to stop such a diverse offense, even after the Deacons had a 45-21 lead in the third quarter, was difficult. There needed to be a big play turned in by the defense, which had been doing so well during the Deacons’ four-game win streak.
“We invested in this game for two weeks, and to be up 21 in the third quarter and not being able to bring it home is really disappointing,” Clawson said. “But, again, they are an explosive team and they have come from behind on a lot of people.
“We had to make one play, we had to make one more third down or we had to make one third-down stop, and we didn’t do it.”
It all seemed so easy for the Deacons in the first half scoring on five of seven possessions for 35-24 lead at halftime. Then midway through the third quarter Sam Hartman hit Donovan Greene with a touchdown pass and the Deacons led 45-24 with 6:56 to go.
But then Howell and the Tar Heels turned it on and the Deacons had no answers the rest of the way as the Tar Heels scored 35 unanswered points to grab the momentum. Howell's 550 passing yards are the most ever allowed by the Deacons.
Defensive lineman Ja’Corey Johns of the Deacons said chasing Howell all game was not easy. Their offense put up a school-record 742 yards, the third-most given up in Wake Forest history.
“We had a good game plan and everything was clicking in the first half,” Johns said.
It was a different story toward the end of the third quarter.
“He made a lot of plays against us and it worked out for them,” Johns said about Howell, who has played at his best in the fourth quarter in several games this season.
Because it was such a track meet, the Deacons looked fatigued on both offense and defense in the fourth quarter.
“I wouldn’t say we were tired,” Johns said. “Guys were just making wrong adjustments, wrong fixes, missed tackles. ”
As the Tar Heels gained confidence on offense, the Deacons’ offense failed to keep up. Once the Tar Heels got their offense going there was a sense they were going to score every time they had the ball.
“We were starting to lose our edge,” Johns said about the third quarter, “and we didn’t come out in the second half like we did in the first half. It didn’t turn out in our favor. We just came out slow in the second half.”
What hurt the Wake Forest offense later in the game was the injury to wide receiver Donavon Greene, who had a career-best eight catches for 170 yards and two touchdown catches. Clawson would not say what the injury was but he missed a big chunk of the fourth quarter.
Wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson, who had 12 catches for 167 yards and also caught two touchdown passes from Hartman (career high 469 yards passing and four touchdown passes), didn’t know why the offense struggled in the second half.
“I don’t think (losing Greene) really hurt the offense,” Roberson said. “We had other guys ready to step up and play ball. Donovan was playing really well in the first half and into the third quarter.... We just didn't get it done in the second half.”
