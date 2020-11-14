Wake Forest can't keep pace with North Carolina's explosive offense in shootout loss in Chapel Hill

No lead was safe, and Wake Forest’s defense knew it.

As good as Wake Forest’s offense played in a 59-53 shootout loss to North Carolina on Saturday afternoon, it was just one or maybe two plays the defense couldn’t make late in the game that proved pivotal.

While Sam Howell, the ultra-talented quarterback for the Tar Heels, had a career-day throwing for six touchdown passes and running for one more, the Deacons had a chance to turn the tide but couldn’t do it.

On the Tar Heels’ final scoring drive defensive end Boogie Basham had a shot at bringing Howell down but didn’t on a third-down and seven play. On Howell’s 20-yard quarterback draw for a touchdown four plays later the Deacons had two cracks at bringing him down but couldn’t as he scampered into the end zone.

That touchdown gave the Tar Heels the lead for good with 4:11 left and the Deacons had next-to-nothing in the tank.

Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons said trying to stop such a diverse offense, even after the Deacons had a 45-21 lead in the third quarter, was difficult. There needed to be a big play turned in by the defense, which had been doing so well during the Deacons’ four-game win streak.