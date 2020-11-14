Wake Forest can't keep pace with North Carolina's explosive offense

“We had to make one play, we had to make one more third down or we had to make one third-down stop, and we didn’t do it.”

It all seemed so easy for the Deacons in the first half, scoring on five of seven possessions for a 35-24 lead at halftime. Then, midway through the third quarter, Sam Hartman hit Donovan Greene with a touchdown pass and the Deacons led 45-24 with 6:56 to go in the quarter.

But then the Deacons had no answers for Howell and the Tar Heels, who scored 35 consecutive points to grab the momentum. Howell's 550 passing yards are the most ever allowed by the Deacons.

Deacons defensive lineman Ja’Corey Johns said chasing Howell all game was not easy. The UNC offense put up a school-record 742 yards, the third-most given up in Wake Forest history.

“We had a good game plan and everything was clicking in the first half,” Johns said.

It was a different story toward the end of the third quarter.

“He made a lot of plays against us and it worked out for them,” Johns said about Howell, who has played at his best in the fourth quarter in several games this season.

Because it was such a track meet, the Deacons looked fatigued on offense and defense in the fourth quarter.