Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson focused on playing Clemson, not coaching carousel

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables has kept the Tigers in the hunt for another ACC title despite Clemson's fall from the national spotlight.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“For them, it starts on defense,” Clawson said. “They have one of the best defensive coordinators in all of football. They’ve got great players and that combination of being well-coached and having talent they are the best defense in the ACC.”

The Deacons are second in the nation in scoring in FBS behind only Ohio State, which averages 46.3 points.

Going through Clemson to win it

The Tigers must beat Wake Forest and then hope the Deacons lose to Boston College to win a seventh straight Atlantic Division title.

“Obviously Clemson’s a great team,” said the Deacons' Luke Masterson, a linebacker in his super senior season and a former defensive back. “They’ve had their success in the ACC, so it’s not really a surprise that they are in the position that they are in and still in the talk with the ACC. We kind of knew we would have to go through Clemson, but they are usually always in contention.”

Let the moment sink in