In his earlier days as a strength coach at Wake Forest Mark Seaver admitted he probably would have jumped on the dogpile on Sunday at Couch Ballpark after the baseball team clinched a trip to the College World Series.

Seaver, who pitched for the Demon Deacons in the late 1990’s, is older, wiser and knows his place within the baseball program. Officially, his title is assistant director of sports performance which translates into keeping the baseball team in shape for the long season.

“That’s for the players,” he said about toying with the idea of jumping into the celebration, “but I did record it with my phone so that’s something.”

Seaver, 48, is one of the many behind-the-scenes people that have made the top-ranked Wake Forest program one of the best in the country.

Maybe because he is a graduate and a former player but he's a tad more invested. Between fall ball and then a long season in the spring where there have been 62 games and counting, keeping the team in shape is a key aspect.

“It’s the culture,” Seaver said about the success of this season with a school-best 52-10 record and a 2 p.m. Saturday game in Omaha against Stanford. “We always go by the leadership model of the dog sled. If you are pulling the dog sled as the head coach, an assistant coach or even a strength coach the dogs are going to fight you. But if you are leading the dogs you are going to get a better outcome.”

Because Seaver gets to know each of the players so well he sees which ones are buying in and which ones aren’t exactly on the same page.

The team culture is good

One example he gave was this junior class that’s been led by Brock Wilken. When they were freshmen there was a players-only meeting. In that meeting some of the upper classmen bristled at the younger players who called the meeting.

“Coach (Tom) Walter told the story about that team meeting, and I think back to that and I thought about how far they have come since their freshmen year and now they are going to the College World Series,” said Seaver, who was a pitcher who was drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles in 1996. “That’s just a minor thing but that kind of shows you what direction this program is now going.”

As part of the re-shaping of the baseball program there is a 2,000-square foot weight room that is just over the left-field wall, the pitching lab that is so state of the art that other schools are coming to visit, and the ballpark itself is one of the best 3,800-seat college stadiums anywhere.

“You look at these facilities with what Ron Wellman and Mike Buddie who spurred this effort and John Currie continuing to push the needle," Seaver said. "John has said ‘We don’t stand still, we keep moving.'"

Former teammates stay in touch

Throughout the season Seaver has been the link to most of his former teammates who text and call wanting to know about what the difference is this season compared to other seasons. Just two years ago the Demon Deacons were 20-27 overall and 10-22 in the ACC and didn’t even qualify for the ACC Tournament.

Over the last two seasons the Demon Deacons are 93-19 and are in the College World Series for the first time since they won their only title in 1955.

Seaver has been around a lot of teams including the six years he spent playing minor league baseball. When asked what makes this team so much fun to be around he doesn’t hesitate with the answer. “It’s the personalities,” he said.

Seaver pointed out that baseball hasn’t changed but the personalities of the players are different each season.

“I can look back at a lot of my former teammates and what makes it funny is some of those personalities are exactly like the ones that are on this team,” Seaver said. “That’s what keeps me young and David Bass (the assistant athletics director of sports performance) and I talk about it all the time. I’ll find myself driving home listening to the same song the players had blasting in the clubhouse. So it’s a lot of fun being around these guys.”

Players aren’t afraid to work

Seaver, however, also says when it has been time to work the players aren’t taking shortcuts in their workouts. He’s learned through his experience the amount of strength training, stretching, the right diet and not to overwork them over a long season are keys to success.

Seaver says there are so many people behind the scenes that make any athletic program work.

“There’s even more to it than just what we do with their training,” Seaver said. “There’s the nutrition people on staff, the sports medicine people on staff and we’ve got guys getting treatment in there right now after sixty-something games. Guys are going to get beat up so they do get sore know matter how many games you win. But it’s a lot of hard work for the guys and we just sort of push them in the right direction and they’ve done the work.”

Seaver says he can write up the programs for the various position players but it’s up to those players to do the workouts.

Seaver says one of the qualities he loves about this year’s team is there’s no grumbling about the Demon Deacons being a hitting team or a pitching team. Their ERA leads the country but they can also pound the ball on offense as evidenced by the nine home runs in the 22-5 win over Alabama on Sunday.

“Pierce Bennett was in here the other day and said I thought it was ‘Rake’ Forest and not ‘Pitch’ Forest,” Seaver said. “But they are still a team and root for each other and that’s part of our success.”

Because the Charles Schwab Field Omaha is a bigger ballpark than in Winston-Salem this should favor the Wake Forest pitchers. There’s been some criticism that Couch Ballpark is a home-run hitters park but at the same time the pitching staff for the Demon Deacons has done pretty well there compiling a 35-3 home record and an overall team ERA of 2.84.

Multiple personalities are good

Seaver says seeing this team get along so well is one reason it has been so successful.

“Tommy Hawke is easiest the biggest personality,” Seaver said. “He’s in the middle of the pre-game huddle, he’s in the middle when we break down after lifts. In his freshmen year I have all the freshmen and the transfers in during the second semester of summer school in July and I asked Josh Hartle what will I like about Tommy? And Josh says ‘his energy.’ And that hasn’t gone done at all in his two seasons.”

Seaver says as far as leaders go, Adam Cecere is one of the best. He’s an academic All-America and is a great athlete.

“Adam’s from Pittsburgh and as you know that place breeds great athletes,” said Seaver, who is also from Pittsburgh.

As good as the Demon Deacons’ pitching staff has been it could be even better but it lost Teddy McGraw to an arm injury before the season started. McGraw, who will still likely get drafted next month and was a preseason All-America, has been a big part of the team even though he can’t play.

Seaver said that quiet leadership that McGraw has displayed is something the fans haven’t seen.

“Teddy’s always in the weight room, he’s on the line running with the pitchers and is on the bench for all the games cheering on his teammates,” Seaver said. “He’s just been one of those quiet leaders that teams need.”

Seaver, who also works with the women’s golf team, was part of that national championship team earlier this spring. His other focus is on the baseball team, and it also has a chance to win the national championship.

Seaver, and his wife, Kelly, and their two children, Emily and Kade, are all going to Omaha for an impromptu summer vacation.

“We told the kids that Omaha is a great summer vacation spot,” Seaver said, “especially since we are still playing baseball.”