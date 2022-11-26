Wake Forest comes up short as Duke wins in Durham 34-31

Wake Forest ended its regular season with a 34-31 loss to Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night.

Coach Mike Elko has turned the Blue Devils around, and on Saturday it was quarterback Riley Leonard leading the way.

Quarterback Sam Hartman of Wake Forest passed for three touchdowns to tie Tajh Boyd of Clemson for the most in ACC history. Hartman has 107 career touchdown passes with one more game to go in his career.

Three observations

1. Leonard got off to a near perfect start, completing 12 of 12 passes and helping jump-start the offense into a 17-7 lead. By the time he threw his second touchdown pass of the game, he already had 164 yards passing as the Demon Deacons had no answers for him. Leonard wound up 17 of 22 passing for 219 yards at halftime as the Blue Devils led 20-17 at the break.

2. Missed tackles were a big problem for the Wake Forest defense, which was one of the reasons the Duke offense continued to move the ball. Several missed tackles on third-down plays kept drives alive for the Blue Devils. Maybe because it’s the end of a long season, but at times the Demon Deacons’ defense looked tired. It also didn’t help that their best defensive player, Rondell Bothroyd, has been hobbled by an injury but he continued to try and give it go the last couple of games.

3. Wake Forest had plenty of opportunities in the second half, but a last-ditch drive by Hartman couldn’t move the Deacons into scoring territory. On a fourth-and-10 near midfield, Hartman tried to hit A.T. Perry deep but Perry couldn’t come with it; the ball was tipped and intercepted with less than two minutes to go. The Demon Deacons never got the ball back after that.

Stars

Wake Forest

QB Sam Hartman: 26 of 42 passing for 347 yards with three touchdown passes.

WR A.T. Perry: 8 catches for 87 yards and one touchdown.

WR Taylor Morin: 6 catches for 93 yards and one touchdown.

LB Ryan Smenda: 10 tackles

Duke

QB Riley Leonard: 29 of 41 passing for 391 yards and four touchdowns.

WR Jalon Calhoun: 11 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown.

WR Sahmir Hagans: 8 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

LB Shaka Heyward: 13 tackles with one sack.

What they’re saying

"Probably (age) 55 or 60 if I make it that far, I'll show my kids my letterman (jacket) but not any time soon," Sam Hartman about what it means to tie the ACC record for touchdown passes in a career.

"I plan on playing," Hartman said of Wake Forest's bowl game next month.

"It's frustrating and I'm frustrated for Deacon Nation because they deserve better," Hartman said. "For our fan support, they deserve better. People who travelled up her deserve better, my teammates deserve better from me and I think it's felt all the way around that it's just an underwhelming performance."

"We kept fighting and we kept making plays," Duke Coach Mike Elko said. "And we found a way to win and we've been in so many of these types of games and to find a way to win I'm just so proud of them."

"It was a great college football game and unfortunately we've been involved in a lot of these this year and unfortunately on the wrong side of the scoreboard at the end," Clawson said. "Again, our guys played their hearts out and competed for four quarters but credit Duke and Mike Elko. Bottom line is they executed in the fourth quarter. We had the lead and the ball and we make one first down and we win the game."

By the numbers

Quarterback Sam Hartman of Wake Forest, who made his 44th career start, has the most 300 yard passing games in ACC history with 23 for his career…..

For Wake Forest players — offensive lineman Michael Jurgens, linebacker Chase Jones, wide receiver Taylor Morin and defensive tackle Kobie Turner — were named to the College Sports Communications Academic All-District team which recognizes the success of student-athletes on and off the field….

Duke’s last home win over Wake Forest came in 2014 when the Blue Devils recorded a 41-21 victory. This was the 99th game between the two schools in the last 102 seasons….

Andrew Jones, who was a 6-foot-4, 240-pound offensive lineman at Reagan High School, is a redshirt freshman tight end at Duke. He’s played in limited action in six games with no catches this season….

The Demon Deacons were without two starters in wide receiver Jahmal Banks and punter Ivan Mora; neither dressed for the game. Also out was backup punter Zach Murphy which meant kicker Matthew Dennis handled punt duties….

Next games

Wake Forest (7-5, 3-5 ACC) will wait to see which bowl game it will play in. The Demon Deacons will be going to a bowl game for a seventh straight time.

Duke (8-4, 5-3 ACC) will also wait to see what bowl game it will play in. The Blue Devils are going to a bowl game for the first time since 2018. This is the first time in ACC history that all four in-state schools (Wake Forest, Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State) will be going to a bowl in the same season.