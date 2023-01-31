Wake Forest comes up short at Duke to drop fourth game in a row

DURHAM — Wake Forest’s struggles in close games continued at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, as Duke won 75-73.

It’s the third consecutive two-point loss for the Demon Deacons, who have lost four in a row overall.

The Demon Deacons trailed by as many as 14 in the second half, but battled back to make the game close. Tyree Appleby’s 3-pointer at the buzzer cut it to a two-point deficit.

The Blue Devils have now won 24 in a row over the Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The last time the Demon Deacons won here was in 1997, when Tim Duncan was a senior.

Three observations

1. The Demon Deacons didn’t have a good shooting night, but a lot of that had to do with the Blue Devils’ defense. At one point Damari Monsanto, one of the best shooters in the ACC, was 1 for 10 shooting. It wasn’t much better for Monsanto’s teammates. Andrew Carr hit just two of his first nine shots and when he had a couple of wide-open looks from 3-point range, he couldn’t find it. The Demon Deacons were just 9 of 31 on 3-pointers and shot 38% from the field.

2. It was one and done in the first half for Wake Forest and its shooting. The Blue Devils got after it when it came to rebounding through the first 20 minutes. The Blue Devils led 41-34 at the break and the Demon Deacons managed just one offensive rebound and that was by guard Tyree Appleby. The Blue Devils enjoyed a 22-11 edge in first-half rebounding.

3. Cam Hildreth of the Demon Deacons picked up two quick fouls and had to go out early. Bobi Klintman replaced Hildreth to give them a little more outside shooting. Countering the foul trouble of Hildreth were the two fouls called on Dereck Lively II of the Blue Devils. He got his second foul with 13:34 left in the half. Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest gambled by bringing in Hildreth back in the game midway through the first half. Hildreth nearly drew his third foul with nine minutes left in the half, but Tyrese Proctor was called for a charge.







Stars

Wake Forest

Tyree Appleby: 27 points on 9 of 19 shooting with five rebounds and four assists.

Damari Monsanto: 14 points, three rebounds.

Cam Hildreth: 9 points and three rebounds.

Andrew Carr: 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Duke

Jeremy Roach: 21 points on 9 of 16 shooting with two assists and a steal.

Tyrese Proctor: 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Kyle Filipowski: 16 points and 11 rebounds and his only 3-pointer secured it with 46 seconds left.

Ryan Young: 9 points on 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 3 from the line with four rebounds.







What they’re saying

“It’s tough,” Coach Steve Forbes said of keeping his team together now that the losing streak is at four games. “It’s what we signed up for to be in this league. And, guys, I think you see us play. We’ve got good spirit now. A lot of teams would have folded in here. I’ve seen it. It can become 20 real quick, but we kept fighting.”

“You look at Virginia Tech, everybody wrote them off last year and they raced through the (ACC) Tournament,” Forbes said. “I mean, there’s a lot of ball left to play. But it hurts especially on the road when you come close and you have a chance to move up.”

“I thought we controlled it down the stretch…,” Coach Jon Scheyer of Duke said. “You wish you could make a few more of those free throws, but we put ourselves in position to win.”

By the numbers

Daivien Williamson, who started, had a rough night playing just 15 minutes and going 0 for 3 from the field for the Demon Deacons….

Jim Phillips, the ACC commissioner sat on press row for Tuesday night’s game across from the Wake Forest bench….

Duke and Wake Forest were playing for the 259th time in the series dating to 1905-06. In that first game in Durham, the Blue Devils won on March 2, 1906 by a score of 24-10….

Jon Scheyer, 35, is among one of the youngest head coaches in Division I and is the youngest among the power conferences….

Before Tuesday night’s game Wake Forest had gone five straight games with less than 10 turnovers. In the loss to N.C. State on Saturday it had just six turnovers….

Earlier this season Williamson of the Demon Deacons, a native of Winston-Salem, went over the 1,500 scoring mark in school history. He ranks No. 21 in school history in scoring….

Guard Tyrese Proctor of Duke is starting to find his game of late and entered Tuesday’s game fifth in ACC play in assists/turnover ratio. He’s also averaging 11.8 points per game….

Wake Forest did not make any players available for journalists after the game….

Next games

Wake Forest (14-9, 6-6 ACC) will play at Notre Dame on Saturday at 1 p.m. and will hopefully air on Bally Sports South.

Duke (16-6, 7-4 ACC) will play host to North Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.