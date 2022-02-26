Wake Forest cruises to easy win over Louisville at Joel Coliseum

Turns out, a desperate Wake Forest team is a good one.
The Demon Deacons, playing for their NCAA Tournament lives, were firing on all cylinders on Saturday night against Louisville at Joel Coliseum in front of 8,139.
The Deacons defeated the Cardinals 99-77 in their second-to-last regular-season game, and did it convincingly as all five starters scored in double figures.
Three observations
1. The energy was there from the beginning for the Deacons, as they led 20-2 after the Cardinals got the first basket. The Deacons hit six of their first eight shots, a far cry from their loss at Clemson earlier in the week. The good news from that early burst was that it was spread to the entire starting lineup. During that early run, Isaiah Mucius hit two straight 3-pointers and came off the court during a timeout screaming, “I’m back.”
2. When Wake Forest’s transition game is cooking, it usually results in a good game. There wasn’t much transition at all in the loss to Clemson, but it got going on Saturday night. It’s no secret that the transition game is so much better when Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia are getting their hands on the ball.
3. Cameron Hildreth, a freshman from England, had one of his best games, specifically making a big impact in the second half. He played 19 minutes in the loss to Clemson, but before that only had a few minutes of action in the past nine games. His pass to LaRavia for a dunk with 16:27 left gave the Deacons a 55-39 lead that forced the Cardinals to call a timeout.
Stars
Wake Forest
• Alondes Williams: 11 points, five assists.
•Jake LaRavia: 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists.
•Isaiah Mucius: 12 points all on 3-pointers and four rebounds.
•Dallas Walton: Ties career-high with 22 points (8 of 9 shooting) and six rebounds
•Daivien Williamson: 15 points, two rebounds.
•Cameron Hildreth: eight points off the bench with three rebounds
Louisville
•Sydney Curry: 28 points, seven rebounds
•Noah Locke: 14 points, two rebounds
What they're saying
“Give them credit for being resilient and bouncing back from a tough road loss to Clemson,” Coach Steve Forbes said of his Deacons. “We went through some adversity, and we had some guys step up and a couple got to play some more minutes. I thought we played with an edge, but I’m not going to call it desperation.”
“It was time to get him out,” Forbes said of replacing Dallas Walton late in the game. “Dallas has the knees of a 75-year-old, and no offense to anybody who is 75 in here. But it was a great time to get him out and he deserved the curtain call…. He played with a great spirit tonight.”
Walton, a 24-year-old graduate transfer, on hearing what Forbes said about his knees. “He said that? That’s crazy. My knees hurt sometimes, but they aren’t 75-year-old knees. You guys need to get on him for his bald head or something.”
“There were a lot of factors that went into it, and we knew we haven’t been playing our best basketball lately,” Walton said. “We would come out one half very slow and then turn it up. It’s been awhile since we were able to put two halves together, so we know it’s now or never.”
Notable
- Khadim Sy, who turned his right ankle in the loss at Clemson, missed practice time this week and on Friday was in a walking boot. He didn't play on Saturday night.
- Jake LaRavia scored his 1,000th career point in Saturday’s game and is the second Wake Forest player to achieve that feat. Daivien Williamson did it earlier this season. Before Saturday night’s game, Alondes Williams and Isaiah Mucius were each 83 points away from 1,000.
- Alondes Williams is still on pace to become the first ACC player in history to lead the league in points and assists. The ACC didn’t start keeping track of assists until 1973 but before Saturday’s game, Williams led the league in scoring at 19.6 points and 5.1 assists per game.
- Wake Forest bolted to a 20-point lead in the first half, but the Cardinals didn’t fold and battled back to cut the halftime lead to 44-36. The Cardinals got back in the game courtesy of center Sydney Curry, who couldn't be stopped. He had 15 points in the first half as Dallas Walton struggled guarding him. In the second half, the Deacons double teamed Curry nd he didn’t have his way on the inside as he did in the first half.
- Interim head coach Mike Pegues of the Cardinals wasn’t very “lucky” as official Jamie Luckie called a technical on him with 18:11 to go. Pegues was called for the foul, but it appeared to be from somebody else on the bench who may have said something that caused Luckie to call the technical.
- Wake Forest improved to 15-2 at home this season. The two losses came at the hands of Duke and Miami.
Records
Wake Forest: 12-7 ACC, 22-8 overall
Louisville: 6-12, 12-16
Up next
Wake Forest: Wednesday, N.C. State, 9 p.m. (Bally Sports South), final regular-season game.
Louisville: Tuesday, at Virginia Tech, (ESPN)
PHOTOS: Wake Forest 99, Louisville 77
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
Louisville Wake Forest Basketball
336-727-4081