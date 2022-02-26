Wake Forest cruises to easy win over Louisville at Joel Coliseum

Demon Deacons improve to 12-7 in the ACC and 22-8 overall

Turns out, a desperate Wake Forest team is a good one.

The Demon Deacons, playing for their NCAA Tournament lives, were firing on all cylinders on Saturday night against Louisville at Joel Coliseum in front of 8,139.

The Deacons defeated the Cardinals 99-77 in their second-to-last regular-season game, and did it convincingly as all five starters scored in double figures.

Three observations

1. The energy was there from the beginning for the Deacons, as they led 20-2 after the Cardinals got the first basket. The Deacons hit six of their first eight shots, a far cry from their loss at Clemson earlier in the week. The good news from that early burst was that it was spread to the entire starting lineup. During that early run, Isaiah Mucius hit two straight 3-pointers and came off the court during a timeout screaming, “I’m back.”

2. When Wake Forest’s transition game is cooking, it usually results in a good game. There wasn’t much transition at all in the loss to Clemson, but it got going on Saturday night. It’s no secret that the transition game is so much better when Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia are getting their hands on the ball.