Wake Forest defeats Catawba in Demon Deacons' first game in more than a month

Wake Forest's men's basketball team beat Catawba, 70-62, on Thursday at Joel Coliseum. The Demon Deacons moved to 3-0 and start ACC play on Sunday at Georgia Tech.

Stars

Guard and Winston-Salem native Daivien Williamson: 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Forward Isaiah Mucius: 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds and one steal.

Guard Carter Whitt: 11 points of 4-of-8 shooting, four assists and a rebound.

Guard Jahcobi Neath: 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting, four rebounds and three steals.

Observations

• This was Wake Forest's first basketball game since Nov. 27. The program faced a 33-day break between games because of COVID-19 cases in the program. Two games were canceled and three other were postponed, including what should've been the Deacons' first pair of ACC games (against Virginia and Syracuse). Wake Forest beat Delaware State, 111-51, and Longwood, 71-60, on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 as part of the Wake Forest Classic.