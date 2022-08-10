Wake Forest defensive coordinator Brad Lambert: 'You have find a way to keep points off the board'

Wake Forest heads into this football season hoping to shore up its defense, and that responsibility has fallen on a familiar face. Brad Lambert will have in his second go-round with the Demon Deacons as defensive coordinator.

Lambert, hired by head coach Dave Clawson in January, got a good feel for what has to improve through spring practice and now early in preseason workouts.

The Deacons are No. 19 in the preseason coaches poll after winning the Atlantic Division and going 11-3 in 2021. But they allowed 413 yards and 29 points per game and 51 touchdowns last season.

Lambert, 57, was part of the Jim Grobe staff from 2001 through 2010 before he took the head coaching job at harlotte. After his eight-year run there, he spent two seasons as defensive coordinator at Marshall and then last season as the co-defensive coordinator at Purdue. The Boilermakers won nine games and held opponents to an average of 22 points.

“A lot is different, that’s for sure,” Lambert said this week in spacious McCreary Field House, which opened in spring 2016. “I can’t believe how many new buildings are here on campus, and it’s not just athletics.”

Lambert offered his insights with the Deacons in their second week of practice in preparation for their Sept. 1 opener at home against VMI.

Q. What have you seen from the defense early in the preseason?

A. “I’ve really liked their energy. They’ve really practiced hard and we haven’t had to get on them about how hard to play or about running to the ball. Their energy level is high, and we’ve creating some consistency so that’s been good for us.”

Q: What have you emphasized the most to the defense regarding improvement from last season?

A: “Well, the biggest thing is points, right? It always comes down to scoring defense, and you always have got to find a way to keep points off the board. And there are a couple of things there that you have to do, but you want to emphasize about creating lost-yardage plays and getting the advantage to our side and then you have find a way to keep points off the board.”

Q: Which player or two who has stood out early in practice?

A: “(Ryan) Smenda has really done a good job, and he’s a veteran linebacker and a leader for us. He and (fellow linebacker) Chase Jones have to have a big year for us. Chase is a guy who is a really, really good football player and had a good spring, and he’s having a good preseason camp.”

Q: You were here during the 2006 ACC championship season as the linebackers coach under Jim Grobe, and later you became the defensive coordinator from 2008 through 2010. What has changed the most on campus?

A: “The thing that's changed the most is the facilities we're standing in (McCreary Field House). There’s really been a huge commitment to football here. That's been the biggest difference for me coming back, that the core values and the way Coach Clawson runs the program and the way Coach Grobe ran the program are pretty similar. Obviously, they're different people, but the core values of how you win with character and academics and guys that love football is pretty similar. But the biggest change is obviously the facilities.”

Q: Since you’ve been away from Wake Forest for a few years, what do you think the perception is from outside the ACC?

A: “It’s really changed. When you're going to bowl games every year (six straight seasons) and you have a program that’s really on the rise, the perception from outside is that you're going to have to show up and play extremely hard to beat Wake Forest. And that's part of the reason we came here, because of the state of the program and how healthy it is.”

Q: What’s the biggest challenge facing your defense as you start to zero in on what the depth chart might look like?

A: “We're trying to build some depth at linebacker and on the back end (defensive backs). We're trying to build depth at corner, and injuries have been an issue in the past. Somewhat over the last couple of years, guys had to play out of position. Guys like (sophomore) J.J. Roberts and (linebacker) Dylan Hazen are going to help. It’s about building that depth as we move closer to forming the depth chart.”

Q: How do you get your defense prepared given that the Wake Forest offense likes to speed things up and score quickly?

A: “It can be an issue, but not really because our challenge is still to get off the field. So that's our job on third down is to make plays and have those red-zone takeaways. We were second in the country in that, and we’ll need to continue that trend. That's our job, to get off the field and not give up points regardless of how fast your offense is playing. That's a good problem to have when your offense scores a lot of points and scores fast, but the bottom line is we want to win as a team.”

Q: You mentioned similarities between Coach Grobe, who is now retired and playing golf about six days a week, and Coach Clawson, but what stands out the most?

A: “Obviously, they are different people, right? But the thing that's been, for me, is just the core values here at Wake Forest have remained the same, and they both bring players into the program that are of high character. The cool part for me coming back and listening to Coach Clawson’s recruiting pitch and I remember Coach Grobe’s pitch, and they are similar. And they both treat people the right way.”

Q: What’s different about the college football player now compared to the mid-2000s, when you were last at Wake Forest?

A: “The environment is different. And that’s really about all of college football. You are not practicing twice a day in August; you have more days off. We're paying the players (name, image and likeness deals), and so there are a lot of things different. Back in the 2000s there were certain foods we couldn't give them, and now nutrition has advanced and that’s such a critical part of it now.”

Q: What’s the best memory you have from your previous time at Wake Forest?

A: “Sitting in the locker room at the Orange Bowl and looking around at all the players and coaches was a pretty special moment and then to see all the Wake Forest people in Miami (even though they lost to Louisville) – I was really proud of that. And really, just that whole season there was a lot of special people that made it happen.”