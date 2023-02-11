Winning ugly beats the alternative.

That was the sentiment after Wake Forest needed late heroics from Tyree Appleby to hold off 13th-place Georgia Tech 71-70 in front of approximately 8,500 at Joel Coliseum on Saturday.

“I’d rather win than lose,” Coach Steve Forbes of the Demon Deacons said afterward. “And I told them it’s February and you can win one of these like this, but you can’t have a bunch of them.”

Appleby’s two clutch free throws with 2.3 seconds left were the difference after he got to the basket and was fouled. Appleby, who scored 16 points and had six assists, was crucial down the stretch as the Demon Deacons battled back from five down with two minutes to go.

“He’s a gamer,” Forbes said of his graduate transfer point guard.

Cameron Hildreth led the Demon Deacons with 19 points and freshman Bobi Klintman added 11 points. Andrew Carr, despite playing with a sore right wrist that’s kept him out of contact in practices lately, scored nine points and had five rebounds.

As the Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) continue to fight for their NCAA Tournament lives, a loss to the Yellow Jackets, who slipped to 2-13 in ACC play, would have been a hard pill to swallow.

“Every game is a need-to-win for us now,” Hildreth said. “We can’t have any slip-ups and of course in the back of our minds we know we can’t lose, but we are fighting and are hard working.”

Appleby said it felt great to score six of the Demon Deacons’ final eight points to help secure the win.

“We did not want to lose that game at all, because of our tournament chances,” Appleby said. “That’s a big win and there’s no such thing as a bad win — so we’ll take it.”

The Demon Deacons got off to a great start and led by 11 six minutes into the game, but the Yellow Jackets kept coming back and actually led by nine points late in the first half. They took a 38-34 lead at the break, and that’s when Forbes said he had a spirited pep talk in the locker room.

“It was just playing harder,” Forbes said. “I hate saying that… But I just told them we are going to change some things X’s and O’s and change some offense and defense. But I said if you don’t play harder or play with more passion, we are going to lose.”

Forbes said he repeated it again during one of the timeouts he called in the second half.

“And I said it one more time in a timeout, and I went off on them because I didn’t see it,” Forbes said. “And then after that timeout we picked it up and got something going.”

With 11.8 seconds left, Appleby got to the basket again, turning Deivon Smith into a pretzel as Appleby scooped and scored to give the Demon Deacons at 69-68 lead. But Smith came right back with a basket with six seconds to go to give the Yellow Jackets a 70-69 lead.

Coming out of the timeout, Forbes said he switched the play to isolate Appleby and they ran the play to perfection.

“There was still six seconds left and we changed the play, yelling to them on the court while they were looking at the clock again,” Forbes said. “And they executed it and Ty got fouled, went to the line and made the free throws and we won the game.”

The Demon Deacons will get the week off from games, and not play again until next Saturday at Miami.

Forbes said he’s looking forward to getting his team some time off. The Deacons were coming off a hard-fought win over North Carolina last week, but didn’t have the same fire that they had against the Tar Heels.

As for the comeback win against a struggling Georgia Tech team, Forbes said: “It was turnovers (10 in all) and not getting the rebounds or the 50-50 balls. I’d like to tell you I drew up some fancy stuff, but no. Basketball’s not complicated, and sometimes more is less and less is more.”

