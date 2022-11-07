Wake Forest does just enough to win opener against Fairfield

Wake Forest opened its season on Monday night at Joel Coliseum with a workmanlike 71-59 win over Fairfield.

The Demon Deacons had to fight in the final six minutes of the game after the Stags cut the lead to 50-49 with less than seven minutes to go.

However, they scored on seven of their next 10 possessions to put away the Stags. Daivian Williamson hit a 3-pointer with 1:15 to go and the Demon Deacons led 65-54.

Three observations

1. Wake Forest will have a much smaller backcourt this season but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Lucas Taylor, a sophomore, made his first start and had some good moments. With Lucas in the lineup that makes the three-guard attack much quicker when compared to last season’s backcourt. Taylor barely played last season but he’ll have a much bigger role this season.

2. Bobi Klintman, a 6-foot-9 freshman from Sweden, is slowing finding his way and will be just fine in a Wake Forest uniform. You could see some flashes in the first half of him getting more and more comfortable. He had six points in 13 minutes in the first half and hit a deep 3-pointer late in the half to give the Demon Deacons at 32-25 lead.

3. No opening game is going to go smooth, and there’ll be plenty of things to work on for the Demon Deacons. One thing that was positive was rebounding as they got on the boards consistently. One negative was they settled a little too much for the 3-pointer, especially in the first half. The Stags ran a lot of man to man defense in the second half and the Deacs stood around a lot.

Stars

Fairfield

Supreme Cook: 13 points, five rebounds

TJ Long: 11 points, three rebounds

Caleb Fields: 14 points, four rebounds and a blocked shot

Wake Forest

Andrew Carr: 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting with four rebounds

Cam Hildreth: 14 points, four rebounds and one assist

Bobi Klintman: 11 points, six rebounds

Tyree Appleby: 8 points, four rebounds and a steal

Daivien Williamson: 14 points, two assists

By the numbers

The Demon Deacons improved to 23-8 at Joel Coliseum in Coach Steve Forbes three seasons….

Lucas Taylor, a sophomore guard, made his first career start for the Demon Deacons. He started in the three-guard backcourt with Tyree Appleby and Daivien Williamson….

Guards Daivien Williamson and Tyree Appleby have a chance to teach reach 2,000 career points this season. Before Monday night’s game Williamson had 1,340 career points and Appleby, a graduate transfer from Florida, had 1,552 points….

Gary Strickland, a Wake Forest alum who has kept the scorebook for men’s basketball games since 1981, will be retiring at the end of this season. He’s gone 42 consecutive years and said it’s time to let somebody else do it. “It’s just time,” he said. “I’ve loved it and I’ve seen a lot. Maybe I’ve seen too much.”…

Fairfield was 15-18 and 8-12 in the MAAC last season. The Stags lost in the conference quarterfinals to eventual champion Saint Peter’s….

Wake Forest improved to 4-0 all-time against Fairfield. The last time the two schools met was in 2007 with the Demon Deacons winning 85-60….

Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest heads into his eighth season as a Divi-sion I head coach with a 73.2 winning percentage….

Wake Forest went to the foul line 39 times and made 29 of them. Fairfield went to the line just 17 times and made nine free throws...

What they’re saying

"I was very happy with that win because I knew it was going to be a hard game," Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest said. "This is one of the harder first games I think I've had in my career.... We scored 71 points and we left probably a couple or three layups and couple of other misses on the table."

"We probably just defended better and stopped giving up any offensive rebounds," Forbes said after being ahead 50-49 but then scoring on seven of their next 10 possessions. "That was the other thing I was concerned about coming in was they had 13 offensive rebounds against Rutgers and only had seven tonight."

"It felt great," Bobi Klintman said about getting into the flow of the game better than the exhibition win over Winston-Salem State. "I was a little bit nervous in the beginning, but you know, it's basketball. So that's what I've been doing my whole life. So I felt comfortable out there and my teammates were there to support me."

“It’s always important,” Forbes said about Tuesday’s election. “I think over the last couple of years we’ve had that something the NCAA have talked about. One thing to remember is a lot of the guys don’t live here (in the state) so they do absentee voting. It’s important but to most of the players will have that done before Election Day. It’s important to get out and vote and have a voice in our democracy. They are young, but they are the future leaders of our country so it’s something they need to be engaged in.”

Next game

Wake Forest (1-0) will play on Friday night at Joel Coliseum against Georgia at 8:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Fairfield (0-1) will play at New Hampshire on Friday at 1 p.m.